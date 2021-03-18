John Kerry at center of Twitter spat after maskless flight photo circulates online

Reports pegged Kerry on an American Airlines flight going from Boston to Washington, D.C. The image that made the rounds shows Kerry seated by a window, reading, with his mask hanging from his left ear. He is dressed in a white button-up shirt with a tie, wearing reading glasses on the bridge of his nose.

President Biden’s newly tapped climate envoy John Kerry was at the center of a Twitter spat Wednesday night after a photo began circulating of the former Massachusetts senator appearing to go maskless on a commercial plane, though Kerry called the tweets “malarkey.”

President Biden signed an executive order in January requiring passengers to wear face coverings during all travel within the US via plane, train, or bus. People are allowed to remove their masks only when eating and drinking. The federal mandate came as a relief for many airlines that have struggled to deal with scores of passengers who had refused to follow the airlines’ own mask-wearing rules.

But Kerry, offering up one of his boss’s favored coined phrases in response to the criticism, responded to the online chatter by calling it “malarkey.”

Advertisement

“Feels like there’s some St. Patrick’s day ‘malarkey’ afoot on Twitter,” Kerry said from his Climate Envoy account. “Let’s be clear: If I dropped my mask to one ear on a flight, it was momentary. I wear my mask because it saves lives and stops the spread. It’s what the science tells us to do.”

Many far right supporters of Donald Trump amplified the photo as a vehicle to criticize Kerry and Democrats. Others pointed out that Kerry didn’t appear to be eating or drinking in the photo, which would be a violation of federal mandates and airline regulations. American Airlines responded directly to several inquiries regarding the image.

Advertisement

“Why wasn’t he kicked of the flight?” One user asked. “Are politicians exempt from the mask rule?”

“We require masks on all our aircraft. We’re looking into this,” the airline replied.

In a statement to The Independent, American Airlines said the crew did not observe Kerry without a mask, and they were not alerted by other customers to a non-compliance issue.

“We continue to review the matter and we are reaching out to Secretary Kerry to underscore that all customers are expected to wear masks for the duration of their trip,” the airline said.

The topic of masks on flights has been a flashpoint in the fight against coronavirus since the pandemic started. In 2020, Texas Senator Ted Cruz also was criticized after photos of him sitting on a flight with no mask were widely shared.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.