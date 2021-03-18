Mass. reports 62,532 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 62,532 to 2,734,460, state officials reported Thursday.

The number of new vaccinations was slightly higher than on Wednesday, when 61,449 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to around 84.9 percent of the 3,221,320 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 1,737,411 first shots and 929,577 second shots of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

The total also included a total of 67,472 shots of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 997,049.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to outpace newly arrived coronavirus variants - and bring an end to a pandemic that has wracked the state for a year.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

