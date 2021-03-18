Proud Boys leaders in four states are charged in Capitol riot

With the new conspiracy indictment, prosecutors have brought charges against a total of 13 people identified in court papers as members of the Proud Boys. Federal investigators have described the group, which appeared in force in Washington Jan. 6, as one of the chief instigators of the riot at the Capitol that left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

WASHINGTON — FBI agents have arrested two organizers for the Proud Boys in Philadelphia and North Carolina, and prosecutors filed new charges against two other prominent members of the far-right group in Florida and Washington state as federal authorities continued their crackdown on its leadership ranks, three law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

In the indictment, prosecutors accused Charles Donohoe, a Proud Boys leader from North Carolina, and Zach Rehl, president of the group’s chapter in Philadelphia, of conspiring to interfere with law enforcement officers at the Capitol and obstruct the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Two other high-ranking Proud Boys who were already facing similar charges — Ethan Nordean of Auburn, Washington, and Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach, Florida, — were also implicated as part of the conspiracy.

The FBI declined to comment.

The Proud Boys, who emerged in recent years as some of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal and violent supporters, describe themselves as “Western chauvinists” and have a history of bloody street fights with left-wing anti-fascist activists. During a presidential debate in September, Trump refused to disavow the Proud Boys, telling them instead in a widely watched moment to “stand back and stand by.”

While the Proud Boys had largely managed to avoid federal scrutiny, that changed after the Jan. 6 riot.The FBI began aggressively investigating members of the group involved in the attack on the Capitol.

Investigators have said that Biggs, 37, and Nordean, 30, equipped with radios and a bullhorn, led about 100 members and supporters of the group that marched through the streets of Washington Jan. 6 chanting slogans and ultimately breached security barriers at the Capitol.

Rehl, 35, has styled himself as one of the Proud Boys’ most prominent representatives on the East Coast and has led the group’s Philadelphia chapter since at least 2018, according to federal law enforcement officials.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.