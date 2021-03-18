US will soon begin reimbursing funeral costs for those who died of COVID-19

Those whose loved ones died of COVID-19 will soon be able to apply for reimbursement for their funeral costs.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is launching a program to reimburse families for COVID-19-related funeral expenses in early April, the agency’s acting administrator Bob Fenton said Tuesday during a hearing before a House appropriations subcommittee.

People will be able to apply by using a toll-free number instead of an online registration process, Fenton said, in an effort to prioritize empathy and provide human-to-human interaction for those applying. Fenton didn’t specify a specific date the program will launch, but he said the agency is currently focused on training call center staff and finalizing its policies.