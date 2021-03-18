US will soon begin reimbursing funeral costs for those who died of COVID-19

Those whose loved ones died of COVID-19 will soon be able to apply for reimbursement for their funeral costs.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is launching a program to reimburse families for COVID-19-related funeral expenses in early April, the agency’s acting administrator Bob Fenton said Tuesday during a hearing before a House appropriations subcommittee.
People will be able to apply by using a toll-free number instead of an online registration process, Fenton said, in an effort to prioritize empathy and provide human-to-human interaction for those applying. Fenton didn’t specify a specific date the program will launch, but he said the agency is currently focused on training call center staff and finalizing its policies.
To be eligible for the program, the death must have happened in the United States and the death certificate must attribute the person’s passing to COVID-19. To apply, loved ones will have to submit a death certificate, funeral expense documents, and proof of funds from other sources, like funeral insurance, according to information about the program posted to FEMA’s website on Wednesday. The agency encouraged those who expect to apply to keep and gather documents.
More than 535,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, and more than 16,000 people have died of the virus in Massachusetts, according to the state.
The program will be funded by money allocated for funeral expenses from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, according to FEMA’s website.
