Biden puts a bull’s-eye on today’s lazy faux filibuster

As the president noted this week in an ABC interview , that’s what filibustering meant when he came to the US Senate, back in 1973. Nevertheless, calls to restore the filibuster to its not-so-proud past or otherwise modify it have prompted a hissy fit from that supposedly grand old Senate traditionalist, Mitch McConnell, the minority leader.

Joe Biden seems to be crossing the Rubicon on filibuster reform , and in a way that should resonate with Senate traditionalists: If you want to filibuster, then you should have to filibuster.

During Barack Obama’s presidency, McConnell used the filibuster as a shovel to toss sand into the Senate gears, the better to grind Obama’s agenda to a halt. If Democrats take that shovel away, well then, he’ll throw his entire toolbox of monkey wrenches into the works, McConnell vows.

Ah, that Kentucky statesman!

Here, however, senators have to ask themselves, can the Senate, America’s infamously broken body, really get any worse? McConnell, after all, has used the filibuster to transform the Senate from a place where most business got done by majority vote to a body where anything at all controversial needs 60 votes. That’s been possible because, in today’s Senate, a senator can merely threaten a filibuster — and thus require the majority to marshal 60 votes to move forward — without actually holding the floor and speaking.

Under the old system Biden referred to, a senator had to stand up and talk — and talk and talk — to keep something from coming to a vote. The majority could end the filibuster only by rallying a supermajority to invoke cloture or by waiting until the talker finally surrendered the floor.

That’s basically the way filibusters worked until the mid-1970s, when the Senate moved to a two-track system for conducting business. Under that, if filibuster opponents couldn’t corral 60 votes to end it, the Senate simply moved on to other business, leaving the matter at hand in limbo. That change, which meant filibustering required no effort beyond a simple threat to do so, set the stage for today’s lazy faux filibuster.

So what Biden is saying is: Let’s go back to the future, so if a senator wants to block something from being decided by majority vote, he or she must actually stand and palaver.

Now, important details remain to be decided. For example, could filibusterers work as a team, with an exhausted talk-to-block-er passing the rhetorical baton to a fresh pontificator? If so, would a certain number of them always have to be present in the chamber, as filibuster-reform advocate Jeff Merkley, Democrat of Oregon, has suggested?

The key point, however, is to shift the burden of blocking Senate action back onto the filibusterers.

“Over the past 15 years and more, the filibuster has been distorted, misused, and overused as a weapon of mass obstruction, because a 60-vote hurdle puts the entire burden on the majority,” said Norm Ornstein, the noted political scientist and American Enterprise Institute scholar emeritus. “The biggest need is to return it to a place where the burden is on the minority and it is exceedingly painful to filibuster, something done only for a huge issue and not something where a minority prevails easily and regularly over the majority.”

Much has been made of West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin’s opposition — and to a lesser extent, of Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s — to the outright elimination of the filibuster and to their skepticism about some of the reform proposals. Still, there should be room within the Biden framework to get them aboard, particularly if Republicans use the filibuster to block something as vital as the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

As for Republican squawking, consider this: The GOP already has a built-in advantage in the Senate because every state, regardless of population, has two senators, and most rural states elect Republicans. Right now, the 50 GOP senators represent 42 million fewer Americans than their Democratic caucus counterparts.

That advantage won’t change. But there’s no reason Senate obstruction should be so easy as to be almost reflexive for the minority party — Mitch McConnell’s hissy fit notwithstanding.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.