Saturday’s headline in the front section of the Globe read, “As party turns on him, Cuomo vows he won’t quit.” The expression “to turn on” usually implies that it is unwarranted, as a pet may turn on its owner or a traitor may turn on a leader. It is not an act of betrayal to turn on someone, as in the case of Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, who has been credibly accused of such egregious behavior.

Brian Pomodoro