Pass the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act

This year, I’m giving friends a different sort of birthday present: paper packages of laundry detergent strips, in hopes that they’ll stop buying plastic jugs of detergent.

It is infuriating to know that plastic items with numbered triangles are ending up in the world’s landfills, waterways, fields, and roads (“Exports of US plastic garbage rise, despite ban,” Page A10, March 13). Yet it’s almost impossible to avoid plastic packaging.

Whose responsibility is it to deal with all that plastic? It should be the manufacturers’. The Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act, cosponsored by US Representative Katherine Clark of Melrose, would do just that. Let’s make this bill a priority.