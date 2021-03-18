Salem State community decries furloughs of professors, librarians

Re “Salem State professors, librarians face furloughs” (Metro, March 14): As department chairs at Salem State University, we have lived our students’ profoundly heightened need for support throughout the pandemic, ranging from not having adequate technology for remote learning to needing emotional support as a loved one (or even the student herself or himself) contracts COVID-19. We, along with educators at all of our sister state universities, have been working nonstop to provide all that our students need, both academically and personally. We want to continue to be available to help them; they deserve nothing less than our full attention.

So, we are perplexed that, with millions in reserves and millions in surplus at Salem State, we aren’t being allowed to work, and that payroll expenses are being pushed onto taxpayers’ backs through unemployment claims. It’s an unethical situation, and we applaud the Globe for shining a light on this issue with its reporting.

Elizabeth Duclos-Orsello

Chair and professor

Interdisciplinary studies/American studies

Brad Hubeny

Chair and professor

Geological sciences

Salem State University

Salem

This is on the state for underfunding public higher ed

It is hard not to respond to your brief article of March 14 about furloughs imposed on faculty and librarians at Salem State University. This is an indictment of the state Legislature for underfunding public higher education in our state — a state so rich in private institutions, many with rich endowments.

The Commonwealth historically has underfunded public higher education. The National Education Association reports that, over the past 20 years, Massachusetts has reduced funding by 32 percent per student, and by 50 percent over 40 years. Yet tuition and fees at Salem State have increased by $10,000 since 2001.

So, the Commonwealth’s own residents, many of whom are the first in their families to attend college and from disadvantaged or working-class backgrounds, must lose access to their professors and librarians at a critical time in the semester and academic year.

Massachusetts needs to invest in its future labor force — people who live in and remain in the state after graduation. They deserve better, as do the faculty and staff who work in our public colleges.

Mary Byrne

Cambridge

The writer is an associate professor emerita in the School of Social Work at Salem State University.

Student-teacher relationship disrupted

I write to express deep concern about the harm that Salem State University students will endure from the university’s periodically denying them access to their professors on furlough. As an educational psychologist who has worked in higher education, I know that the student-teacher relationship is essential to a positive, productive learning experience. To needlessly disrupt that relationship would cause not only a detrimental gap in communication but also an impediment to the mastery of material. It would also damage students’ emotional well-being during a stressful pandemic.

While John D. Keenan, president of Salem State, notes that other employees have “managed to get the work done” despite furloughs, that is a red herring when it comes to the bond between faculty and students, whose needs are time-sensitive and based upon trust.

As a Massachusetts taxpayer, I want Governor Baker and the state Legislature to invest heavily in public higher education in order to eliminate the deficits Keenan projects for future years at Salem State. Massachusetts takes pride in being the best state in the nation when it comes to education. Students in our state’s public higher education system deserve so much better than this.

Lori Day

Newburyport