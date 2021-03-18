Special election in Newton brings housing battle to the fore

It is my view that ending single-family zoning will not lead to affordable housing in Newton. Developers are chomping at the bit for the opportunity to build two multimillion-dollar luxury homes on the site of one modest house on a single-family lot. It is the destruction of the modest homes in Newton that would lead to more expensive housing with a less diverse population.

In Marcela García’s March 9 Opinion column, “A proxy culture war in Newton,” she portrayed Bryan Barash and Madeline Ranalli as progressive reformers working for affordable housing in Newton. Their narrative is that single-family zoning is the obstacle to affordable housing and that ending single-family zoning will correct this (they were each defeated in Tuesday’s special election in the race to fill two vacant seats on Newton City Council).

Advertisement

Barry Bergman

Newton





Victors in council race were right to oppose big developments

Neighborhoods all over Newton, not just Nonantum, are opposed to over-development, and the issue has nothing to do with renaming Columbus Day (which I favor). To conflate the two issues, as Marcela García did in her column, creates a false equivalency.

Tarik Lucas and John Oliver, victors in Tuesday’s special election for Newton City Council, also ran on progressive platforms. They stated their opposition to mega-developments, which do nothing to ensure affordable housing but do everything to ensure profits for developers. That makes Lucas and Oliver more responsive to the community and more reasonable in planning for Newton’s future.

Cyrisse Jaffee

Newton Lower Falls





Lack of affordable housing is a global and local issue

The comment by Newton resident Frances Yerardi that candidates should focus on “real hard city issues” instead of global issues is another demonstration of why the current political divide over critical issues in the United States and, indeed, around the world will continue and grow.

The problem of inadequate affordable housing is a global issue that must be addressed at the local level. The not-in-my-backyard people in Roslindale and West Roxbury are the same as those in Newton and other communities. Their continued resistance to adding more supply to the housing stock, because they do not want change to occur, reflects a self-centered denial of the inevitable.

Advertisement

Those attitudes are harming younger people and those of lower income who need relief from the escalating housing prices that are driven by supply shortages. They do not bode well for the looming, larger fights over climate change, which, like housing, is both global and local.

Alan Wright

Roslindale