We are totally over TV, though we can’t stop watching

I yearn to swim, something that I never did with any regularity and haven’t done all year (pandemic-era public pools hardly sound refreshing) but that suddenly feels urgent and like the sole solution. Instead I open Twitter.

In the olden days, Netflix was a special treat. A joy. Now it makes me restless, reminds me that I am deeply cooped up.

From the couch, I’m kind of watching season five of “Younger,” despite having missed the first four seasons, and kind of working on my laptop, and kind of engaging in the group chat — screens to distract from screens to distract from life.

For many years, people have live-tweeted TV shows, but I’m not checking Twitter to engage with people. I scroll with an urgency that feels purposeless — something I would have previously considered oxymoronic. A tweet from an engineer named Tatiana Mac feels so relatable, I cringe: “I watch 90 Day Fiancé while I’m on Twitter as a distraction from Twitter and I am on Twitter as a distraction from 90DF. I am an expert level garbage person AMA [ask me anything].”

I strike up a conversation with Mac, who messages me: “I find myself disassociating from escapism. I have one screen up with reality TV, another screen to connect me to actual reality. Neither place is where I want to be, so I create a limbo between the two. The pandemic has trained me to not only survive limbo but to create my own limbo.”

Shelly Oria, a New York City-based writer and creativity coach, feels similarly. “Pre-pandemic, I used TV for pleasure, for inspiration in some cases, and simply to unplug, of course — at the end of the day, or occasionally by bingeing on a show on a day off,” she says. “But TV has ceased to be pleasurable, and I have ceased to be attracted to the medium for inspiration.” She adds that several of her clients have also mentioned to her that “they’re enjoying TV less now, or it somehow provides less comfort.”

In December, Nielsen Global Media reported that during the work week — Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — “office professionals and managers” now working at home were watching two hours and 10 minutes more TV than they were a year earlier, and they were watching more TV between 5 and 8 p.m. as well. Studies about various times of day and various demographics all report the same basic findings: America has streamed its way through the pandemic. So it follows that the relationship between TV and our brains has gone stale.

“One of the main neurotransmitters that contributes to energy and engagement is dopamine,” says neuroscientist Alex Korb, author of “The Upward Spiral: Using Neuroscience to Reverse the Course of Depression, One Small Change at a Time.” “And one of the biggest drivers of dopamine is novelty. So TV might be exciting as a distraction at first, but over time your dopamine reward system gets used to it and you don’t release as much.”

The dearth of dopamine seems to be compounded by a dearth of new options. Many series dropped off abruptly last spring. Production halted all over Hollywood. Though we’re being hyperbolic when we say “There’s nothing on,” the slowdown surely adds to our collective anhedonia.

I’ve scraped the bottom of every network’s barrel — “Darcey and Stacey,” “Shark Tank” episodes from 2014, and a truly confounding drama about a judge sentencing a criminal to train at a competitive gymnastics academy. Though my complaint might suggest an injustice committed against me, I am well aware that I inflict bad TV on myself. What I’m wondering is why.

Korb tells me that “if you try and kick the habit, your stress levels go up. If you’re using TV as a distraction from stress, then it can become less effective over time, and yet you still do it, because now it’s a habit. TV might be a great distraction from short-term stress, but you probably need to find more productive ways of dealing with long-term stress.”

I consume enough personal development content (read: watch enough “Queer Eye”) to know what this means: The antidote to screen overload is not more screens but human connection. We should congregate with the people who love us, hit the gym with a buddy, “put ourselves out there,” hug for at least 20 seconds. But because it will take months to get America vaccinated, most forms of safe connection still necessitate screens.

In the early days of COVID, many of us had high hopes, big plans, delusions of grandeur. We would learn a whole language. We would, in middle age, become a violin prodigy. But every day, the news found fresh ways to terrify us. The death toll kept rising. The government kept doing nothing and somehow, simultaneously, doing everything wrong. We got scared. We got hopeless. Our mental health landed in the toilet. We were disappointed in ourselves for watching “The Bachelorette” instead of saving the world, but saving the world required energy.

Now we have another chance. With the light finally visible, we can make good use of our last months in the tunnel. Psychologist Joe Taravella suggests a reframe: “Instead of looking at time that wasn’t well spent, let’s think about how to seize the home stretch.”

I’m thinking about it. I’ve never been much of a home-stretch-seizer, but I have begun checking Scott’s Cheap Flights, “seizing” the near future instead. Maybe I’m romanticizing the inoculated life, but I like to picture the vaccine animating me the way a bicycle pump inflates a tire. I imagine my apartment quiet and dark, my screens collecting dust.

Diana Spechler is a novelist and essayist. Follow her on Instagram @dianacspechler.