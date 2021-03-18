A 9-0 lead after two periods? Bruce Cassidy actually can relate to that

On Wednesday night, the Rangers dealt the Flyers a humiliating 9-0 shellacking at Madison Square Garden, connecting for all nine strikes prior the second intermission.

Per the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first time an NHL club rolled up a 9-0 lead within the first 40 minutes since Jan. 11, 2003, when the Capitals hammered the Panthers en route to a 12-2 win.

The coach behind the Washington bench that night: Bruce Cassidy.