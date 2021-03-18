A 9-0 lead after two periods? Bruce Cassidy actually can relate to that

On Wednesday night, the Rangers dealt the Flyers a humiliating 9-0 shellacking at Madison Square Garden, connecting for all nine strikes prior the second intermission.
Per the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first time an NHL club rolled up a 9-0 lead within the first 40 minutes since Jan. 11, 2003, when the Capitals hammered the Panthers en route to a 12-2 win.
The coach behind the Washington bench that night: Bruce Cassidy.
The Panthers coach that night: Iron Mike Keenan, who was behind the Boston bench for 74 games in 2000-01, in the wake of Pat Burns being let go.
Roberto Luongo and Jani Hurme shared the pain in the Panthers net. Jaromir Jagr led the way for the Capitals, rolling up a 3-4—7 line. Jason Doig provided the 9-0 marker with 16:15 gone in the second period — one of only six goals he scored in 158 career NHL games.
Jagr’s NHL résumé includes 766 goals. Thus far.
