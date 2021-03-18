Arizona Cardinals sign free agents A.J. Green and Rodney Hudson

The 32-year-old Green has played nine seasons, all for the Bengals. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons from 2011-17. Green missed the 2019 season with an ankle injury but returned in 2020 and caught 47 passes for 523 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals acquired Hudson and a seventh-round pick in the upcoming draft from the Raiders and will send a third-round pick back to Las Vegas. Terms of Green’s deal were not disclosed.

With the Cardinals, Green will team with DeAndre Hopkins, who caught 115 passes for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns last year. Arizona is still waiting for word if receiver Larry Fitzgerald will return for his 18th season or retire.

In six seasons with the Raiders, Hudson has been the anchor of what has been one of the better offensive lines in the league. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016, ’17, and ’19 and was a second-team All-Pro in 2019.

Bills add Sanders

The Bills reached an agreement to sign free agent receiver Emmanuel Sanders in a move that restores experienced depth to their potent passing attack.

Sanders, who turned 34 on Wednesday, is an 11-year veteran preparing to join his fourth team in three years after spending last season with the Saints. He joins Buffalo’s Josh Allen-led passing attack, which includes All-Pro Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, and Gabriel Davis. The Bills finished 13-3 and set numerous passing and scoring records in clinching their first AFC East title in 25 years, then reaching the conference championship game for the first time since the 1993 season.

Sanders had 61 catches for 726 yards and five touchdowns in his one season with the Saints.

In another move, the Bills freed up about $2.5 million in cap space by trading former Patriots tight end Lee Smith to the Falcons for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Brown replaces Agholor

The Raiders agreed to a one-year contract with free agent receiver John Brown to replace the departing free agent Nelson Agholor, who signed with the Patriots. Brown will earn $3.75 million with incentives that could raise it to $5.5 million.

The Raiders also reached agreements to re-sign versatile offensive lineman Denzelle Good to a two-year contract and brought back guard Richie Incognito on a cheaper deal after cutting him last week.

Brown, who turns 31 in April, is coming off the second-least-productive season of his career as he was limited to nine games because of knee and ankle injuries and got fewer targets because of the addition of Diggs in Buffalo.

Brown had 33 catches for 458 yards and three TDs last season to go along with 10 catches for 86 yards in three playoff games.

Solder renegotiates

Offensive tackle Nate Solder renegotiated his contract with the Giants and will return after opting out of last season because of family concerns about COVID-19. Solder, a former Patriot who was supposed to earn $9.9 million this season under his old contract, will earn roughly $4 million. The 32-year-old Solder decided not to play last season because he is a testicular cancer survivor and his 5-year-old son has been undergoing treatment for kidney cancer since he was an infant. His wife also had a baby last spring … Washington reached an agreement to sign cornerback William Jackson to a contract worth $42 million over three years with $26 million guaranteed. The 28-year-old Jackson joins Washington after four seasons with the Bengals … The Chiefs agreed to a $5 million contract for next season with three-time Pro Bowler Kyle Long, who will come out of retirement to help their rebuilt offensive line. The Chiefs also agreed to one-year deals to keep running back Darrel Williams, linebacker Ben Niemann, and defensive end Taco Charlton. Long went to three consecutive Pro Bowls with the Bears before injuries derailed his career … The Titans are keeping a pair of tight ends, agreeing to terms with Anthony Firkser and Geoff Swaim on one-year deals. Keeping Firkser and Swaim was crucial for Tennessee after top tight end Jonnu Smith left for the Patriots as a free agent … Ravens defensive lineman Broderick Washington was arrested in Northern Virginia after police say he was trying to break into parked cars. Washington, 24, was charged with destruction of property, both as a felony and a misdemeanor, and tampering with a vehicle. Online court records show he is free on bail and will be arraigned March 31. They do not list an attorney. Washington was a fifth-round draft choice last year out of Texas Tech. He played in eight games and had two tackles. In a statement, the Ravens said they are aware of the arrest and “have spoken with Broderick about this matter and will continue to monitor the situation.”