Cavaliers offer up some tempting trade bait

CLEVELAND — Two of the Celtics’ primary competitors made significant moves Wednesday, perhaps a sign that the trade market is heating up a week before the March 25 deadline.

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired potential Celtics target P.J. Tucker from the Houston Rockets for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson and a first-round pick, giving the Bucks another staunch defender and 3-point presence. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat acquired veteran swingman Trevor Ariza from the Oklahoma City Thunder for controversial forward Meyers Leonard, who apparently will not play for the Thunder.

These moves may give president of basketball operations Danny Ainge a sense of urgency, and the Celtics got a look at two potential trade targets with the Cavaliers in forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Taurean Prince.

Nance Jr. has been bandied about in trade talks because he’s Cleveland most marketable frontcourt player. The athletic power forward has two additional years left on his contract at $10.6 million and $9.6 million respectively. He’s averaging 9.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and is a 36.5 percent 3-point shooter.

Prince was traded to the Cavaliers in the three-team deal that sent James Harden from Houston to the Nets. He missed his fourth consecutive game Wednesday with a shoulder injury but was on the floor working out and shooting jumpers prior to the game.

Prince may fit the swingman type the Celtics have been seeking. He’s a plus defender at 6 feet 7 inches and earned $12.5 million this season and $13 million in the final year of his contract. Prince will turn 27 on March 22 and is a career 36.5 percent shooter from the 3-point line.

The Cavaliers are desperate to get rid of some long-term contracts and acquire more assets. Kevin Love, who makes $31 million this season and has two additional years at $60 million, is almost untradeable. Former UConn center Andre Drummond, who has been shut down as the Cavaliers find a trade partner, has an expiring contract at $28.7 million and could be a buyout candidate.

Boston has a $28.5 million trade exception it could use for Prince or Nance. Ainge said he wants an athletic player who is not on an expiring contract who can defend. Prince and Nance fit that bill.

Ainge intimidated Tuesday that the trade market was slow but that was before the Bucks and Heat pulled off impactful deals to bolster their NBA Finals chances.

“Of all the teams we’ve had, this team’s had the hardest time becoming great at one or two things on each end,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “I think that’s partly because we haven’t had our full roster intact very often. Certainly, there’s a lot of other reasons for that. That’s our task. We have to become able to identify one or two things we emphasize, hang on to and be good at, while having flexibility.”

Thompson’s return spoiled

Wednesday was supposed to be the return of Tristan Thompson to Cleveland, where the forward/center played for his first nine NBA seasons. Thompson is in the COVID-19 protocol for the second time this season. The Cavaliers likely had planned a tribute to one of their all-time favorites but the Celtics do return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on May 12.

Of course, Thompson may not be a Celtic by that time. His name has been mentioned in trade rumors because of his tradeable contract — two-years, $18 million — and his continued production. The Celtics have been seeking wing help and a shooter to come off the bench.

Tuesday’s loss to Utah was an example of how much the Celtics struggle with bench scoring. Besides center Robert Williams, Marcus Smart was the leading reserve scorer with 5 points.

“I like how we played,” said forward Jaylen Brown. “I’m less concerned with Brooklyn and Utah (last two elite opponents) and trying to catch them and more about trying to be a better version of ourselves. Those are two really good teams and we feel like we can compete, especially when it comes down to the end but we’ve still got a lot of growth to do. I thought we played a good game but we needed a little bit more energy, a little bit more oomph.”

Layups

The Celtics were without point guard Kemba Walker, who is sitting out the second game of a back-to-back to help manage his left knee problems. Smart got the start at point guard. Walker also is expected to miss Monday’s game at Memphis and the Oct. 27 game at Oklahoma City as the second game of back-to-back sets. Stevens said Walker will miss the second game of back-to-back sets indefinitely … Without Walker, Thompson and Romeo Langford, Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters were placed on the active list. Waters had been on the inactive list when the Celtics had Thompson and Walker on Sunday against Houston.