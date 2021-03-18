Cavalier approach: Celtics stunned by lowly Cleveland after lackluster first half

Boston trailed by 17 points at halftime, and then mounted a surge to cut the lead to 100-96 with 3:36 left before a familiar collapse in the waning minutes, as the Cavaliers went on a 10-2 run to seal their 15th victory.

The Celtics played with little passion or fortitude in first 24 minutes and tried flipping the switch in the second half. Their valiant rally fell short in a 117-110 loss at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, another setback to a losing team.

CLEVELAND — Celtics players and coaches had been claiming the team was playing better basketball since an implosion two weeks ago in Atlanta. And then they turn in another awful first half against the downtrodden Cleveland Cavaliers that cost them a win.

The Celtics (20-20) are back to .500, and this game looked like a victory as they begin a stretch against losing teams. But that has meant little this season as the Celtics have dropped six games to teams with losing records.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 29 points but he missed 10 of his 13 3-point attempts and couldn’t push the Celtics into the lead with a hot second half. Jaylen Brown added 28 but it required 26 shots and he missed eight 3-pointers and four free throws.

Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 29 points and hit a couple of key buckets down the stretch.

Other observations:

⋅ Robert Williams briefly left the game in the fourth quarter after landing awkwardly on his right knee during an alley-oop attempt. Tatum’s pass forced Williams to leap early and his knee was nicked by Larry Nance Jr., who was trying to avoid Williams. The center went back to the locker room for a few minutes but did return to the game.

⋅ With Kemba Walker out, the Celtics were going to struggle with the speed of the Cleveland backcourt combo of Sexton and Darius Garland (25 points) and the young tandem tore up Boston in the first half. They were 12-for-23 shooting for a combined 32 points with four 3-pointers. The next-highest Cavaliers scorer was Nance with 18 points. The Celtics had no answer defensively for their speed, as Garland was able to easily take his defender off the dribble for buckets.

⋅ Brown left briefly with 9 minutes left in the opening period after apparently losing his contact lens. Brown was attended to by team trainers before returning a few minutes later. He didn’t score in the first quarter.

⋅ Coach Brad Stevens again is resorting to digging into his bench for a spark. He nabbed second-year guard Carsen Edwards deep from the bench in the second period. Edwards played 4 minutes in the first half and committed one foul.

⋅ Grant Williams’s tough season became tougher after a second-quarter sequence in which he thought he was goaltended by Cleveland center Jarrett Allen, and then on the fastbreak down the floor, he fouled Allen, who was attempting a dunk, hard from behind. Williams was called for a flagrant foul. He missed all four of his shot attempts in the first half and committed two fouls.

⋅ Tatum said following Tuesday’s game he is still not 100 percent back from his January COVID-19 diagnosis and he struggled mightily in the first half, missing all five of his 3-point attempts as he reverted to settling for long, contested jumpers. He finished with just 5 points.

⋅ Marcus Smart committed four of the Celtics’ 12-first half turnovers, which resulted in 15 Cleveland points. Most of the turnovers were careless mistakes or trying to thread passes in between defenders. Smart finished with 19 points.

⋅ Rookie Payton Pritchard sparked the Celtics in the first half with 6 points, including a hustle putback of a missed 3-pointer. Stevens is still splitting the minutes of Pritchard and Jeff Teague but Pritchard was more effective Wednesday.





