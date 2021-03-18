Eduardo Rodríguez, at last, has earned his Red Sox Opening Day nod

Cora occasionally made his frustrations public when Rodríguez disappointed him, and their relationship had a few icy days. But some players you coddle and others you criticize.

From his early days as manager, Cora pushed Rodríguez to live up to his talent when he took the mound and to become a more responsible teammate in the clubhouse.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Alex Cora planned to make Eduardo Rodríguez his Opening Day starter last season. In part as a reward for his achievements on the mound, but also in recognition of his growth as a person.

“With Eddie, I found out you had to be hard on him,” Cora said. “It works.”

They persevered, and Opening Day would have been a testament to what Rodríguez had achieved.

Then Cora lost his job, the pandemic struck, and Rodríguez was felled by a particularly bad case of COVID-19 that left him unable to pitch once last season started.

Cora got a second chance from the Sox in October. Rodríguez will get his on April 1, Opening Day.

“I’m proud that he’ll be the guy,” Cora said.

Cora decided it would be Rodríguez weeks ago, but waited until Wednesday to make the announcement after watching the lefthander allow one run over five innings against the Minnesota Twins.

Rodríguez struck out six without a walk and threw only 51 pitches, continuing what has been sparkling work since he was cleared to return.

Cora didn’t need to see good statistics from Rodríguez to send him out for Game 1. It was more of a matter of making sure he was ready physically after sitting out last year.

“I just wanted to make sure he was healthy enough,” Cora said. “It’s not fair to tell him, ‘Hey, you’re going to be the guy,’ and all of a sudden he goes out there and can’t go three, four, or five [innings]. But that was really good today. He’s so sharp now, I wish his first start was April 1.”

Rodríguez did his usual offseason training, but was surprised at how comfortable he was getting back on the mound.

“I was feeling right where I want to be,” he said. “After that it was just working.”

Rodríguez spoke to reporters before Cora made his announcement, and at first said it didn’t matter whether he pitched the first game or not. That was the diplomatic answer. His real feelings followed when pressed a bit.

“If I get the opportunity, I’m going to be so happy to do it,” Rodríguez said. “That’s somebody everybody wants to do one time in their career. If I have the opportunity to do it this year, I’m going to really appreciate it. I’m going to love it.”

Rodríguez was 19-6 with a 3.81 earned run average in 2019 and made 34 starts, a career high.

He also led the league with 75 walks, something Rodríguez has cleaned up in spring training. The coaching staff has stressed attacking the strike zone and Rodríguez doesn’t have a walk over 11⅔ innings.

Watching from across the field, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli noted the improvement.

“We were commenting, talking a little bit on the bench, about just how much he’s progressed as a pitcher more than anything else,” Baldelli said. “I think when he first came up, he obviously has really good ability, which is visible; pretty obvious. But it goes a little bit beyond that.”

Rodríguez had a standard three-pitch mix that played off his fastball and changeup. But as he placed more value on studying scouting reports — something former teammates Rick Porcello and David Price preached — Rodríguez became more sophisticated in his approach.

“He made life very difficult for us,” Baldelli said. “I’ve seen him throw the ball very well throughout the years and I think he’s only getting better. I think the Red Sox have to be happy with the way he looks right now.”

Cora believes it changed for Rodríguez in Game 4 of the 2018 World Series. Starting the day after an 18-inning loss, Rodríguez pitched into the sixth inning.

Cora stayed with him too long that night and Rodríguez left the mound trailing. But the Sox, having taken a deep breath, came back to win that game and the next to clinch the Series.

“We needed him to step up,” Cora said. “That Game 4 was the confidence-builder.”

Now, Rodríguez is the leading man on what the Sox believe will be a much-improved rotation.

“I’m proud,” Cora said. “It’s not happy, I’m just proud of him.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.