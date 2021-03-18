UConn freshman Paige Bueckers named first-team AP All-American

UConn guard Paige Bueckers earned a spot on The Associated Press women’s basketball All-American first team, becoming only the third freshman to make the team, joining Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris and UConn’s Maya Moore . Bueckers received 28 first place votes from the national panel of 30 media members that vote each week in the AP Top 25 poll. She was joined by Dana Evans of Louisville, Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Rhyne Howard of Kentucky, and NaLyssa Smith of Baylor. Bueckers averaged 19.7 points, 6.1 assists, and shot nearly 54% from the field and a remarkable 47% from 3-point range. She became the first UConn player to score 30 or more points in three straight games, including a 31-point effort against South Carolina. She also set the school record for assists in a game (14) and the freshman mark … With UConn already minus head coach Geno Auriemma for the start of the NCAA Tournament after he tested positive for COVID-19, Huskies assistant Shea Ralph is leaving the women’s after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. The school said Ralph has tested negative for the virus every day since March 9, but left the team and the NCAA Tournament bubble out of an abundance of caution … Oklahoma women’s basketball coach Sherri Coale is retiring after 25 years during which the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame member led the Sooners to three Final Fours and the 2002 national title game. Coale amassed a 512-293 overall record … Oklahoma men’s coach Lon Kruger said sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon won’t play in Saturday’s NCAA Tournament first-round game against Missouri, or a potential second-round game, after testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Indiana. Harmon ranks second on the team in minutes, points, and assists per game.

New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said Wednesday that team captain Anders Lee is out for the rest of the season and is set for knee surgery later this week to repair a torn right anterior cruciate ligament suffered against the Devils last Thursday. The Islanders put Lee, who leads the team in goals with 12, on long-term injured reserve and can use his $7 million in cap space to add players before the April 12 trade deadline. Lee is expected to be ready for training camp … The NHL suspended Minnesota Wild defenseman Carson Soucy for Thursday’s game at Colorado for charging Arizona Coyotes forward Conor Garland Tuesday night. Soucy, who left his feet and made contact with Garland’s head, was given a five-minute major for charging Garland in the first period of Minnesota’s 3-0 win by Minnesota … Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner said he has a concussion and is unsure when he’ll be ready to play. Lehner, who was injured Feb. 7 and on a conditioning loan with Henderson of the American Hockey League since March 10 before rejoining Vegas for practice Monday, shared his diagnosis in order to quell rumors he is dealing with mental health issues, which he spoken up about in the about in the past … New York Rangers coach David Quinn and his assistants were unavailable to coach Wednesday night’s home tilt against the Flyers because of the league’s COVID-19 protocol guidelines. Kris Knoblauch, coach of Hartford of the American Hockey League, will replace Quinn, with Hartford associate coach Gord Murphy and Rangers associate general manager Chris Drury assisting him. Rangers defenseman Adam Fox and forward Pavel Buchnevich returned from the COVID-19 protocol list.

SOCCER

United States men’s team sets roster for exhibitions

Defender Bryan Reynolds received his first call-up to the United States men’s national team after the 19-year-old made his debut for Italian club Roma last weekend. Chituru Odunze, an 18-year-old goalkeeper with England’s Leicester, also could debut in exhibitions against Jamaica on March 25 at Wiener Neustadt, Austria, or three days later at Northern Ireland. Forward Matthew Hoppe, who has scored five goals for Schalke in Germany this season, was not called in for a possible debut. Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, who has a slight injury, according to US coach Gregg Berhalter, was also not among the 26 players announces. Several players are scheduled to return to their clubs after the match against Jamaica, including defenders John Brooks, Reggie Cannon and Chris Richards, midfielder Tyler Adams, and forwards Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, and Tim Weah. Midfielder Christian Pulisic could play his first game for the US since Oct. 15, 2019, against Canada; Sargent his first since Nov. 19, 2019, against Cuba; Erik Palmer-Brown his first since June 9, 2018, against France; and Luca della Torre his first since June 2, 2018, against Ireland. The U.S. has played just two matches with a full-strength roster since the start of the pandemic: a 0-0 draw at Wales and a 6-2 win over Panama in Austria, both last November. Yunas Musah, an 18-year-old midfielder who debuted for the US in November, was included after committing to the US long-term this week. The Americans are preparing for a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Honduras in June, and the start of World Cup qualifying in September … Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri scored and Chelsea eased into the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time in seven years with a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in London, completing a 3-0 win on aggregate … Robert Lewandowski and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored as Bayern Munich moved a step closer to defending its Champions League title by beating Lazio, 2-1, at home to seal a 6-2 aggregate win and a place in the quarterfinals.

NBA

Bradley says he’s paralyzed following accident

Former NBA player Shawn Bradley disclosed he was paralyzed two months ago when he was struck from behind by a vehicle while riding a bike near his Utah home. The statement issued through the Dallas Mavericks on behalf of the 48-year-old Bradley was the first public acknowledgement of the incident involving the second overall pick in the 1993 draft by Philadelphia. The 7-foot-6-inch Bradley was riding his bike about a block from his home in St. George, Utah, on Jan. 20, when he was struck, causing a traumatic spinal cord injury, the statement said. Bradley has been hospitalized since the accident, undergoing neck fusion surgery and rehabilitation … The Heat have agreed to trade Meyers Leonard and a future second-round pick to the Thunder for Trevor Ariza, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. The Thunder are not expected to keep Leonard, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury and has a team option for about $10.2 million next season. Leonard has been away from the Heat for more than a week after a video surfaced of him using an anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming a video game.

MISCELLANY

Downhills canceled: Goggia, Feuz clinch Cup titles

Sofia Goggia and Beat Feuz clinched the downhill World Cup season titles without needing to put on their skis after the final races in the discipline were canceled because of heavy snow in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. Goggia, who has not raced since breaking a bone in her right knee seven weeks ago, won the downhill crystal globe for a second time. It was the fourth straight title for Feuz. Petra Vlhova and Alexis Pinturault each holds a narrow lead in the overall standings … Former world champion skier Hannes Reichelt (super-G in 2015) of Austria, who kept winning races after returning from several severe knee and back injuries that hampered his career, said he will retire … Top Houston Astros prospect Forrest Whitley had Tommy John surgery. The righthander was injured while throwing live batting practice this spring … Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov eased into the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships and qualifier Lloyd Harris continued his run of upsets. The second-seeded Rublev needed barely an hour to win, 6-3, 6-1, against American Taylor Fritz. Third seed Shapovalov held serve throughout a 6-4, 6-3 win over Hubert Hurkacz. Harris won, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, against 14th-seeded Filip Krajinovic, Jannik Sinner upset fourth seed Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 … Ekaterina Alexandrova, Vera Zvonareva, and Svetlana Kuznetsova booked spots in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy quarterfinals in their home country of Russia. The top-seeded Alexandrova won, 6-3, 6-4, against Tereza Martincova, Zvonareva upset third seed Fiona Ferro, 6-7 (6-8), 7-5, 7-6 (7-2), and Kuznetsova advanced with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Wang Xinyu.

Sabine Schmitz, the first and only female race car driver to win the annual 24-hour race on Germany’s famed Nürburgring circuit and a renowned TV personality, died Tuesday, race organizers said. She was 51. Schmitz had been ill with cancer since 2017 but continued racing until 2019.















