NCAA sets arena limits for March Madness at 22 percent capacity

Games at Indiana University will be limited to 500 attendees, or 3 percent of capacity. Games at Purdue will be limited to 1,350 fans (9 percent). Farmers Coliseum will hold 1,200 fans (18 percent), Hinkle Fieldhouse will hold 1,250 (14 percent) and Bankers Life Fieldhouse will hold between 2,500 and 3,800 (13-19 percent) depending on the time of the games and postgame cleanup.

Lucas Oil Stadium, which will host the Final Four along with games over the first and second weeks, will hold 6,900 fans on one court and 8,500 on the other. That’s 22 percent of capacity, which is the largest capacity of any of the six arenas.

The NCAA released capacity figures for the six March Madness venues Thursday. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, no arena will hold more than 22 percent of its capacity.

The NCAA had earlier said no arena would hold more than 25 percent of capacity.

Fans will sit in pods of two, four or six, depending on their living situation. Family members will be barred from walking down to the court to talk to players.

Texas Southern advances

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — John Walker III scored a season-high 19 points and Jordan Gilliam had 12 to help Texas Southern erase a 10-point halftime deficit Thursday and beat Mount St. Mary’s, 60-52, at Bloomington, Ind., in the first NCAA Tournament game in nearly two years.

It’s the second straight First Four victory for the Tigers (17-8), who also won in 2018 — their most recent tournament appearance. Texas Southern, the No. 16 seed in the East Region, won its 10th straight game and faces top-seeded Michigan (20-4) on Saturday.

It was the first NCAA Tournament game since Virginia beat Texas Tech in overtime to win the national championship on April 8, 2019 — a span of 710 days. And the atmosphere inside Indiana University’s Assembly Hall was alien to the event known as March Madness. Only players, coaches and staff members were permitted on the court level and an estimated 150 people sat in the cavernous lower bowl.

COVID-19 testing

NCAA vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said there have been eight positive COVID-19 tests among the more than 9,100 performed since teams started arriving in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Those include tests performed on all individuals affiliated with the schools — not just players, coaches and staff who are part of the schools' Tier 1 group and get tested daily.

Gavitt said any player who tests positive must isolate for 10 days. They have the choice to stay in the NCAA’s “controlled environment” or be transported back to campus.

“If they decide to stay, they will be isolated in their hotel room. Not moved,” Gavitt said.

The NCAA has administered nearly 2,700 tests so far and only one has come back positive for the women’s basketball tournament.

NCAA Senior Vice President of women’s basketball Lynn Holzman revealed the numbers on a media call Thursday morning, but did not identify who tested positive.







