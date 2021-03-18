Northeastern women’s hockey team advances to NCAA championship game for first time

Skylar Fontaine scored with 26 seconds remaining in overtime on Thursday to send the Northeastern women’s hockey team to its first NCAA championship game with a 3-2 victory over Minnesota-Duluth in Erie, Pa.
Fontaine, the nation’s leading scorer among defensemen, forced a turnover by the Bulldogs’ blue line, then sent a wrist shot into the net for the winner.
The Huskies (22-1-1) trailed, 2-0, going into the third period. Their comeback began on a five-on-three power play 42 seconds into the period. Maureen Murphy scored off a pass from Brooke Hobson to finally get Northeastern on the board.
Katy Knoll tied the game nearly five minutes later. When Veronika Petty caused a turnover, she skated into the Minnesota-Duluth zone, fought off a defender along the boards, and slid the puck over to Andrea Renner, who fed Knoll for the goal.
Northeastern goalie Aerin Frankel was a difference-maker throughout, coming up with spectacular plays in a 26-save outing. Emma Soderberg made 44 saves for Minnesota-Duluth (12-7), including 24 during the game’s final 39 minutes.
The Huskies will face the winner of Thursday’s second semifinal between Ohio State and Wisconsin on Saturday for the national title.