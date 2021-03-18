Northeastern women’s hockey team advances to NCAA championship game for first time

Skylar Fontaine scored with 26 seconds remaining in overtime on Thursday to send the Northeastern women’s hockey team to its first NCAA championship game with a 3-2 victory over Minnesota-Duluth in Erie, Pa.

Fontaine, the nation’s leading scorer among defensemen, forced a turnover by the Bulldogs’ blue line, then sent a wrist shot into the net for the winner.

The Huskies (22-1-1) trailed, 2-0, going into the third period. Their comeback began on a five-on-three power play 42 seconds into the period. Maureen Murphy scored off a pass from Brooke Hobson to finally get Northeastern on the board.