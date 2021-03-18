Oliver Ames girls’ volleyball remains unbeaten in three-set win at Foxborough

After fighting through a tense first set, the Tigers (4-0) shook off host Foxborough (0-4) in three sets — 29-27, 25-21, 25-17 —Wednesday to remain undefeated. “They’re more willing to take risks, they’re bouncing back from making errors, they persevere and stick together to fight back,” said OA head coach Chelsea Cunningham. “It’s fun to watch.” The Tigers fought back-and-forth with the Warriors in the first set, escaping with a narrow 29-27 win. The second and third sets remained tight, but the Tigers pulled out wins in both, thanks to aggressive play at the net from junior Reese Blass.

With this season always at risk of being taken away, the Oliver Ames volleyball team is leaving it all out on the court every night of this Fall II season.

“She really took it upon herself to put the ball back over and let the group reset,” Cunningham said, adding that Blass set the block really well all game.

Another key presence for the Tigers this year is senior Caroline Flynn, who also played point guard for the undefeated Oliver Ames girls’ basketball team during the winter season. She stepped up with 12 kills and three aces vs. Foxborough.

“She’s a dominant athlete in the OA community,” Cunningham said. “She’s so used to being a stud in basketball, and she made it a goal this year to be just as impactful in volleyball.”

With a 4-0 start, the Tigers are rolling. But that success comes with some extra eyes — “positive pressure”, as Cunningham calls it.

“The more you win, the bigger the target is on your back,” she said. “It’s their commitment that really shines when the results keep flowing.”

Canton 3, Sharon 1 — Senior Angie Elias had 17 kills, 19 digs, and two aces to lead the Bulldogs (3-1).

East Boston 3, Brighton 0 — Junior Luisa Sanchez started the game off with 12 consecutive serves for the Jets (3-0) as they rolled to the 3-0 home victory.

Lynnfield 3, Ipswich 0 — Sophomore Ella Gizmunt had 14 kills, nine aces, and seven digs, and seniors Daniella Colarusso (22 digs, five aces) and Vanessa Torosian (10 digs, three aces, three kills) each had big games for the host Pioneers (3-0)

Norwell 3, Mashpee 0 — Senior Julia Neumann totaled 10 aces, three kills, and four digs, and freshman Madison Davis added seven aces and three kills for the host Clippers (4-2).