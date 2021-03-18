Patriots reach agreement with LB Kyle Van Noy

“Pats Nation … I’m back. Let’s get it,’’ Van Noy said on the video as Heatwave’s “Boogie Nights” played in the background — a nod to the “Boogeymen,” the Patriots’ 2019 linebacking corps.

Terms of the deal, which Van Noy confirmed via Twitter video, were not immediately disclosed.

The Patriots continued to load up on defense Wednesday night. According to an NFL source, they reached agreement with linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who enjoyed an excellent four-season run in New England before leaving for Miami in 2020.

Van Noy, 29, signed a four-year, $51 million to deal to join coach Brian Flores in Miami after the 2019 season. That deal included $30 million guaranteed and a $12 million signing bonus.

Despite earning a captaincy and having an excellent first season in South Florida (69 tackles and six sacks in 14 games), the Dolphins decided to make Van Noy a salary-cap casualty, cutting him last week to create nearly $10 million in cap space.

“I am surprised and disappointed in their decision. As a captain, I gave my all to the team,’’ Van Noy told NFL Media when news of his release first leaked two weeks ago. “I fought through a painful injury during the season, including spending a night in the hospital after a game. I was brought there to be a leader and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me. I am looking forward to making an impact on my next team, on and off the field.’'

As it turns out, his next team is a familiar one. With the Patriots, Van Noy was a key cog on teams that reached three Super Bowls and won a pair.

After two largely unproductive seasons in Detroit, the Patriots acquired Van Noy midway through the 2016 season, and he flourished.

Van Noy took to the Patriots’ defensive schemes, run by coordinator Matt Patricia and then linebackers coach Flores, quickly.

He proved he could be a dependable three-down player who could rush the passer, defend the run, and drop into coverage. Van Noy also had a penchant for big plays, including defensive touchdowns in 2018 and ’19.

In 51 games in New England, Van Noy collected 221 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 35 quarterback hits, and 4 fumble recoveries.

The Patriots’ linebacking corps, which was thinned by departures and injuries last season, has gotten dramatically better in the last few days with the additions of Matt Judon and Van Noy. In addition, the leader of New England’s front seven, Dont’a Hightower, who opted out of last season, is preparing to return.

The presence of those veterans will help the development of Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings, who were selected early in the draft last season.

In addition to Judon and Van Noy, the Patriots also have added nose tackle Davon Godchaux, safety/cornerback Jalen Mills, and end Henry Anderson to their defense in free agency this week. In addition, versatile lineman Deatrich Wise signed an extension.









Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.