Patriots safety Patrick Chung announces retirement

But it turns out there was something bigger in-store. Thursday morning, the 33-year-old safety announced he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons.

“I want to say thank you to the Patriots organization, my family, my fans, coaches, just everyone,” Chung wrote on Instagram. “I’m in tears writing this, but I’ve decided to hang up the cleats.”

After getting drafted by the Patriots in the second round out of Oregon in 2009, Chung spent all but one season with the organization.

Belichick has said “mistakes that [he] made personally” led to Chung’s brief stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, but expressed appreciation they were able to make things work the second time around.

“Bill, Mr. Kraft, thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for your team for 11 years,” Chung wrote. “I love you. Bill for teaching me life on and off the field, I will not forget that.”

Chung also thanked his teammates as well as a number of staffers, including trainers, equipment managers, janitors, cafeteria workers, and video coordinators.

“I love you guys and ladies,” he continued. “Thank you for being the rock to the organization. For cleaning up, feeding, taking care of me for 11 years. You will forever be family.”

Chung opted out of the 2020 season because of concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. He welcomed a daughter in September and also started a real estate business.

“I’s time to start a new life,” he said. “Patriots until I die!!! Love you all.”

