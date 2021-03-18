Patriots trade tight end Ryan Izzo to Texans, per reports

The Patriots are trading tight end Ryan Izzo to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, NFL Network reported Thursday.
The move comes as no surprise, as Izzo appeared to be the odd man out after the Patriots signed two top tight ends in Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. New England has Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene available at the position, too.
Izzo, drafted in the seventh round out of Florida State in 2018, caught 13 passes for 199 yards in 12 games last season.
Thursday’s trade is the second deal coach Bill Belichick has struck with his former colleague Nick Caserio, who is now general manager of the Texans. The two parties also recently agreed to send offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to Houston.
