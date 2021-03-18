Top-ranked Northeastern will have its hands full against Minnesota Duluth in NCAA women’s hockey semifinals

“They are a sound defensive team, and they have good goaltending,” said Flint of the Bulldogs on Wednesday. “They’re physical and they compete. This will probably be our toughest test to this point this year.”

Coach Dave Flint knows how much trouble his squad has been for opponents all season. Now he has to prepare the Huskies for the same challenge when they face No. 6 Minnesota Duluth Thursday afternoon at 2 in Erie, Pa.

When Northeastern’s women’s hockey team takes the ice for its first appearance in the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four, the top-ranked Huskies will be facing a team that mirrors much of their best qualities: speed, physicality, and a play-making defenseman.

Just as Northeastern (21-1-1) does in Skylar Fontaine, Minnesota Duluth (12-6-0) boasts a top pair defenseman who plays like a fourth forward in Ashton Bell. The senior scored the winning goal in overtime Monday night as UMD earned a spot in the Frozen Four with a 1-0 win over Colgate. Like Bell, Fontaine was the star Monday, logging two goals and an assist in the Huskies 5-1 victory over Robert Morris.

Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell acknowledges it is a luxury to have the dynamic two-way defensemen that she and Flint have, and credits Fontaine and Bell for frustrating opponents.

“I think it creates a more dynamic offense coming up the ice, whether it’s on the rush or in zone,” said Crowell. “We’re able to do some different things there. On the backcheck, you have to be responsible, understanding that it’s not just going to be three forwards, there is going to be a jump-up D making things more complicated.”

Crowell, a Mansfield native, coached at UMass Boston and Harvard before taking over at UMD six years ago. In 2017, she the brought five-time national champion back to the NCAA Tournament after a five-year absence, and now has her squad in their first semifinal since 2010. It seems poetic that her deepest run with this program comes against a team from her hometown.

“I am familiar with the style of play in Hockey East and the ECAC, and what they are looking to do, so I definitely think it is an advantage,” said Crowell.

Northeastern goaltender Aerin Frankel, who was named the nation’s top goaltender Wednesday, believes that despite the teams’ similarities, the Huskies have the goods to shut UMD down.

“If we are sound defensively, and we’re keeping them to the outside, we can shut down their first line, which is one of their strengths, and we could be successful,” said Frankel. “Limiting their grade-A opportunities is going to be a huge component.”

There might be many similarities between the two teams, but Flint thinks his squad will have a jump on the Bulldogs. “You can tell that they are fast, but I still think we are faster.”