UMass beats Providence, wins right to host Hockey East men’s final Saturday

UMass (15-5-4) will host the Hockey East men’s tournament championship game on Saturday night after defeating Providence, 5-2, at the Mullins Center in Amherst on Wednesday.
The No. 3 seeds in the tournament kept the visiting Friars off the scoreboard for the final 51-plus minutes of their semifinal, after Providence (11-9-5) answered a Josh Lopina goal 52 seconds into the game with tallies by Brett Berard and Parker Ford. UMass will host tournament Cinderella UMass Lowell, which shocked national No. 1 Boston College in double overtime earlier Wednesday.
UMass last played in the Hockey East title game in 2004 and is seeking its first tournament title, though the Minutemen reached the NCAA championship game in 2019 after winning the regular-season championship. It swept a home-and-home with the River Hawks on Jan. 29-30, winning 5-0 at Mullins Center and 2-1 at Lowell’s Tsongas Center.
UMass Lowell — which has come from behind on the road in each of its three tournament victories this year — is a three-time tournament champion, last winning in 2017.
Down 2-1 after Ford’s goal at 8:14 of a back-and-forth first period, Zac Jones retied the game for UMass at 11:46 from just inside the blue line. Bobby Trivigno, the Minutemen’s leading scorer, put home the game-winner 1:22 into the second period on a one-timer from the faceoff dot. George Mika made it 4-2 through a screen at 9:32 of the third, and Marc Del Gaizo iced it with an empty netter in the final minute.
Trivigno finished with the goal, his 10th of the year, and two assists. Del Gaizo, Jones, and Matthew Kessel each had two points. Filip Lindberg made 20 saves, UMass outshooting Providence, 27-22.