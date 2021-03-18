UMass beats Providence, wins right to host Hockey East men’s final Saturday

UMass (15-5-4) will host the Hockey East men’s tournament championship game on Saturday night after defeating Providence, 5-2, at the Mullins Center in Amherst on Wednesday.

The No. 3 seeds in the tournament kept the visiting Friars off the scoreboard for the final 51-plus minutes of their semifinal, after Providence (11-9-5) answered a Josh Lopina goal 52 seconds into the game with tallies by Brett Berard and Parker Ford. UMass will host tournament Cinderella UMass Lowell, which shocked national No. 1 Boston College in double overtime earlier Wednesday.

UMass last played in the Hockey East title game in 2004 and is seeking its first tournament title, though the Minutemen reached the NCAA championship game in 2019 after winning the regular-season championship. It swept a home-and-home with the River Hawks on Jan. 29-30, winning 5-0 at Mullins Center and 2-1 at Lowell’s Tsongas Center.