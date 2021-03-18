UMass Lowell shocks No. 1 Boston College to reach Hockey East men’s final

BC thought it had the game winner in the first extra session when Patrick Giles tipped Jack St. Ivany’s shot past Henry Welsch with 6:49 remaining, but BC was ruled offside earlier in the play via video review.

UMass Lowell (10-8-1) scored four goals in the third period at Conte Forum to overcome a 4-1 deficit and force overtime, ultimately eliminating the Eagles (17-5-1), who haven’t won the conference tournament since 2012 but are safely qualified for the NCAAs despite the loss.

Matt Brown’s goal with eight minutes remaining in the second overtime gave UMass Lowell a 6-5 win over national No. 1 Boston College and sent the River Hawks to Saturday night’s Hockey East championship game.

The Eagles took a 3-0 lead despite being outshot, 20-14, in the first two periods, scoring the only goal of the first. Alex Newhook skated the puck through the neutral zone to the right, then kicked it back to Matt Boldy inside the blue line. Boldy backhanded a pass across the ice to a streaking Marshall Warren, who was able to elevate a one-timer past Welsch (34 saves) at 7:34.

The River Hawks had several good chances of their own, but sophomore goalie Spencer Knight (43 saves) was up to the task and Lowell senior Anthony Baxter clanged the only first-period shot to beat Knight off the post.

The Eagles made it 2-0 in the second period when the top line of Boldy, Newhook, and Mike Hardman were able to skate in on a three-on-none after a UMass Lowell defender fell down while trying to play the puck. Boldy corralled the loose puck and took off down the left side, sending it across to Newhook, who returned it to Boldy, who then dropped it for a trailing Hardman to one-time past Welsch at 6:44.

The lead swelled to 3-0 as BC kept the pressure on. Hardman was able to battle for the puck, retrieve it behind the River Hawks goal, and send it back out front to Newhook, who was able to gather it and beat Welsch for his first of two in the game at 12:40.

UMass Lowell answered 21 seconds later when Baxter skated up the middle and snapped a wrist shot that beat Knight to his right at 13:01. It was Baxter’s second goal of the postseason after going scoreless during the regular season

The momentum was short-lived, however, as BC’s top line struck again before the end of the period. Boldy carried the puck along the boards on the left, bringing a pair of UMass Lowell players with him toward the goal line before he turned and fired the puck back out in front, where Newhook again was able to get control and score with a wrist shot at 18:47 of the second.

Reid Stefanson’s goal with 9:35 remaining gave the River Hawks life, the junior forward beating Knight up high to the blocker side. Andre Lee cut the deficit to 4-3, skating to his left and firing a slap shot past Knight on a delayed penalty with 4:27 left. Junior Lucas Condotta scored on the ensuing power play, as the River Hawks snapped an 0-for-5 drought and pulled even with 3:21 remaining.

BC went on a power play of its own after UMass Lowell was called for a slash barely a minute later. Captain Marc McLaughlin capitalized in 11 seconds, one-timing a loose puck on a pass from Boldy for the 5-4 BC lead with 2:07 remaining.

The River Hawks would answer once again, pulling Welsch for the extra skater and tying the game when Baxter’s shot through traffic from just inside the blue line found the back of the net with 1:26 remaining.

After the overtime goal by Giles was disallowed, the River Hawks had several chances of their own. Sophomore Josh Latta took a pass from Baxter and broke in with just over three minutes remaining, but his shot clanged off the left post.

Charlie Levesque hit the post with a minute remaining, and Knight was able to block Matt Brown’s rebound attempt as the game headed to a second overtime. Each team had six shots in that final period, giving Lowell a 49-39 edge for the game.

The River Hawks can win their fourth conference title, and their first since 2017, when they visit the winner of Wednesday’s second semifinal between UMass and Providence on Saturday. They would become the first seventh seed to win the tournament.

