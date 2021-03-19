MFA keeps up the Impressionism with second Monet show

”Lasting Impression,” features all 35 Monet paintings in the museum’s collection (as well as a handful of strategic loans). But tickets have been scarce since the show opened in November due to pandemic restrictions on attendance, meaning many missed out on a show they really hoped to see. According to the museum, the show consistently sold out within hours of each ticket release. A total of just 25,781 tickets were sold for the full run, said spokesperson Karen Frascona, “a fraction” of what comparable shows could accommodate in previous years.

Fret not, Boston. There’s more Monet en route. The Museum of Fine Arts has assembled another exhibition around the Impressionist master to open on the heels of its current “Monet and Boston: Lasting Impression,” which closes March 28.

The new show will feature "Ships in a Harbor," painted by Claude Monet in about 1873. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

To help ease the disappointment, “Monet and Boston: Legacy Illuminated” will open April 17, the museum announced Friday. The new show will run through Oct. 17. Timed tickets will be required, and they can be purchased starting next week.

The new show won’t feature quite the density of Monet works as its predecessor. “Legacy Illuminated” will have just 25 of his paintings: 16 from the MFA collection and 9 loans. (Nineteen of the MFA’s Monet paintings are bound for an exhibition in Australia as soon as the current show closes.)

What “Legacy Illuminated” will have, however, is a display that situates the artist more explicitly among his contemporaries and influences. The show will feature nine paintings by Barbizon school artist Jean-François Millet, an important precursor to Monet’s iconoclastic Impressionist turn, as well as a selection of Japanese ukiyo-e prints, which the artist looked to often when crafting his landscapes. “Legacy Illuminated” will also include works by the sculptor Auguste Rodin, who shared Monet’s zest for boundary-breaking artistic innovation.

Also featured is Claude Monet's "Flower Beds at Vétheuil," painted in 1881. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

MONET AND BOSTON: LEGACY ILLUMINATED

At the Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Avenue. April 17–October 17. Timed-entry required. Tickets available March 23 at noon for MFA members and 10 a.m. March 24 for nonmembers.

