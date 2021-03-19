New Apple TV+ series may have a ‘Forever’ feel

Amazon’s “Forever” is a strange little treat, a one-season comic musing on love and monogamy. Starring Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph and created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, it dives straight into the connotations and the denotations of its title.

Maya Rudolph will star in the still untitled series from Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard as a woman whose perfect life comes apart after her husband leaves her with nothing — except $87 billion.

Now comes news that the “Forever” gang is getting back together, this time without Armisen. Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to another Yang-Hubbard creation, a half-hour comedy starring Rudolph. In the still untitled series, Rudolph will play a woman whose perfect life comes apart after her husband leaves her with nothing — except $87 billion.

Apple TV+ seems to love the “Saturday Night Live”-ers. Jason Sudeikis’s “Ted Lasso” is already available, and the streamer has Will Ferrell’s “The Shrink Next Door” and Cecily Strong’s “Schmigadoon!” on the way.

