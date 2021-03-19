Strike up the band! Live music will return to Tanglewood this summer

The abbreviated six-week season, running July 9 through August 16, will include roughly half the festivities normally on offer at the BSO’s summer home in the Berkshires. Full details will be announced April 8, though the season’s broad outline features several Tanglewood mainstays. Music Director Andris Nelsons has committed to eight performances, and the season will include a BSO concert series, performances by the Boston Pops, numerous guest artists, recitals, and chamber music with fellows from the Tanglewood Music Center. Tickets go on sale May 17.

In another sign the pandemic is slowly loosening its grip on the region, the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Friday that live music will return to Tanglewood this summer for a shortened musical season, a hopeful note after more than a year without live performances.

Even so, concertgoers will find a festival transformed by the virus. Masks will be mandatory. Concerts will be limited to no more than 80 minutes. There will be no intermissions. All performances will take place in the the open-air Koussevitzky Music Shed, and there will be audience capacity restrictions in the Shed and on the adjoining lawn.

The reduced festival is bound to be a loss leader for the symphony, which outgoing BSO president and CEO Mark Volpe said stood to lose several million dollars.

“Why do we exist,” said Volpe, who will retire in June. “It’s an investment in the mission. It’s an investment in our recovery.”

Volpe said the symphony has been tentatively planning the summer season since November, consulting with public health experts over the past several months, and developing a reopening safety plan with the healthy buildings advisory firm 9Foundations, Inc.

“There is no recovery without the arts,” Joseph G. Allen, founder of 9Foundations, said in a statement. “By prioritizing the health and safety of the Tanglewood community with comprehensive public health policies, the Boston Symphony Orchestra has an opportunity to once again unite the Berkshire community through music.”

In addition to mandatory mask and social distancing, other safety protocols will include a new contactless digital ticketing system, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, deep cleaning, and, when necessary, testing and monitoring musicians. Symphony officials said they did not anticipate requiring proof of vaccination to enter the Tanglewood campus, though this season marks the first time smoking will be prohibited throughout the grounds.

Volpe said the symphony was in contact with state leaders and would remain flexible as the public health advisories evolve in the coming months.

“It’s a dynamic situation,” said Volpe, whose successor, Gail Samuel, starts on June 21. “The good news for us is we have an outside venue.”

Following the abrupt cancellation of concerts last March, the BSO canceled the entire in-person Tanglewood season last spring, a first in the festival’s more than 80-year history.

When the festival finally re-opens in July, it will bring to a close one of the most painful chapters in the BSO’s 140-year history.

“I join all my colleagues at the Boston Symphony Orchestra in celebrating this moment,” said Nelsons in a statement. “I so look forward to welcoming our dear music community, as well as first-time visitors, to performances with our beloved Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood this summer and experiencing the power of music like never before.”

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @malcolmgay.