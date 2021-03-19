Fed seeks maximum employment to the max

Rates will stay near zero until the economy reaches what the Fed considers maximum employment and inflation climbs back to optimal levels, Powell told a news conference after he and his colleagues wrapped up two days of deliberations.

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell used the term 15 times on Wednesday as he sought to explain that the central bank would keep borrowing costs low until the job market recovers from the damage inflicted by COVID-19.

But while the Fed’s target for healthy inflation is precise — 2 percent a year — its definition of maximum employment can’t be distilled to a single number, like the jobless rate, or even a formula. It’s a gut call, though one informed by a ton of data.

“Maximum employment is something we don’t really know until we see it,” Harvard Kennedy School economist Jason Furman said.

So which data factor into the Fed’s view of the labor market?

Powell said the Fed considers “a very broad range” of indicators, among them the percentage of the working-age population that has a job or is looking for one, the ratio of employment to the population, wages, and job creation.

One reason for this approach is that the unemployment rate that makes headlines each month, called U-3, is important but doesn’t capture the full picture of how many people are out of work.

The U-3 rate in February was 6.2 percent, down from a pandemic peak of 14.8 percent in April. But the improvement came as people simply give up looking for work and were no longer counted as unemployed.

Harvard’s Furman each month estimates a “realistic unemployment rate,” a figure that is adjusted for the unusually large decline in the number of people working or seeking a job, as well as demographic changes. It was 8.2 percent last month.

The broadest Labor Department measure of unemployment, called U-6, includes discouraged workers no longer seeking jobs and part-time workers seeking full-time employment. It stood at 11.1 percent.

Another reason why the Fed needs multiple data points: The coronavirus recession was the most unequal recession in history. Service sectors such as hospitality/leisure and health care were hit far harder than white-collar, knowledge-based industries. And they have been slower to recover.

That has disproportionately hurt lower-income Black and Hispanic workers. The unemployment rate for Black workers was 9.9 percent last month, while that rate for Hispanics was 8.5 percent.

Meanwhile, more than 2 million women have left the labor force in the past year. Women are overrepresented in jobs that disappeared during the pandemic — in restaurants, bars, hotels, and so forth — and many dropped out to take care of kids while schools were closed.

“What’s different about the Fed’s focus during the Great Recession and now in the COVID-19 recession is the recognition that there is often more slack in the labor market than the U-3 rate reveals,” said Alicia Sasser Modestino, an economics professor at Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy & Urban Affairs.

“More recently under Janet Yellen, there was a also a focus on recognizing that a rising tide does not lift all boats equally and that any of these measures could hide significant disparities by education level as well as race/ethnicity.”

The impact of the recession has also varied from state to state, hinging on when and how they shut down their economies to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The jobless rate in Massachusetts, which shut down early and hard, was 7.8 percent in January, the most recent month for which state-level data are available. In Florida, which opened up much more quickly, unemployment was 4.8 percent.

Before the pandemic, the Massachusetts jobless rate was 2.8 percent, below the 3.5 percent national rate. The state should once again dip below the US average once the pandemic is over.

“I think we will catch up,” said Alan Clayton-Matthews, a Northeastern economist who tracks the local economy. “Our shutdown was earlier and more stringent. That gives us more room on the upside.”

The Fed released economic projections on Wednesday showing unemployment dropping to 4.5 percent this year, and not reaching 3.5 percent until 2023. Inflation is seen as jumping to 2.4 percent in 2021, amid a post-pandemic boom fueled by government stimulus spending, before easing back to 2 percent over the longer run.

While those forecasts suggest that maximum employment — and higher Fed interest rates — are a couple of years off, financial markets are skeptical.

Bond market yields have climbed recently, with the 10-year Treasury hitting 1.7 percent on Thursday, the highest since January 2020. Stock prices tumbled, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq losing 3 percent.

Both moves underscore that investors are increasingly concerned the Fed will be under pressure earlier than it expects to raise rates to keep the economy from overheating.

And that brings us to the final piece of the maximum employment equation: inflation.

The Fed has said it is willing to tolerate inflation at more than 2 percent for a while so that it can bring down the jobless rate. But how long it does so depends a lot on whether investors are right.

Because in the end, maximum employment has always been the point at which the Fed decides it no longer can stomach higher inflation.









Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.