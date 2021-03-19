Top CBRE executive jumps to Beacon Capital

Maybe it’s a sign of the times: A top executive at one of Boston’s leading office brokerage firms is leaving, to head up life science development at one of the city’s venerable builders.
Steve Purpura, head of the Boston Consulting Practice at brokerage giant CBRE, will join Beacon Capital Partners as its new president of life sciences, Beacon said this week. Beacon, led by veteran real estate executives Alan Leventhal and Fred Seigel, owns or manages about 25 million square feet of office space — including several prominent Boston towers — but is quickly expanding into life science.
Purpura has worked in Boston real estate for about 25 years, helping to fill both general office and lab space, including major projects such as Seaport Square and New Balance’s Boston Landing campus in Brighton. He joined CBRE about three years ago as one of its top executives in Boston, and said he wasn’t planning to leave, but Beacon presented him a great opportunity in a sector of the real estate market that is booming right now.
“Our goal is to grow our platform and take advantage of what we see as a really significant opportunity in life sciences,” Purpura said. “It’s going to get even more active moving forward. There’s just tons of demand.”
Amid questions about the future of traditional downtown office towers, and a flood of venture capital money funding drug startups, developers are launching lab and research-oriented projects all over Boston, and other major cities. Beacon is one of them, with a recently-permitted lab building at 2 Harbor Street in the Seaport, and other projects in the works. In all the firm controls about 1.2 million square feet of life science space, with 1.4 million square feet more planned for near-term development in Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle, and a longer-term pipeline of 3 million square feet nationwide
Purpura, who oversaw life science leasing across the Northeast for CBRE, will help develop and manage those projects.
“Steve is a recognized leader in the life science industry and has played a notable role in the evolution of that market, both locally and nationally,” Seigel said. “We are delighted to have him.”
