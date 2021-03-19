Top CBRE executive jumps to Beacon Capital

Maybe it’s a sign of the times: A top executive at one of Boston’s leading office brokerage firms is leaving, to head up life science development at one of the city’s venerable builders.

Steve Purpura, head of the Boston Consulting Practice at brokerage giant CBRE, will join Beacon Capital Partners as its new president of life sciences, Beacon said this week. Beacon, led by veteran real estate executives Alan Leventhal and Fred Seigel, owns or manages about 25 million square feet of office space — including several prominent Boston towers — but is quickly expanding into life science.

Purpura has worked in Boston real estate for about 25 years, helping to fill both general office and lab space, including major projects such as Seaport Square and New Balance’s Boston Landing campus in Brighton. He joined CBRE about three years ago as one of its top executives in Boston, and said he wasn’t planning to leave, but Beacon presented him a great opportunity in a sector of the real estate market that is booming right now.