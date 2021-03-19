Blind date: ‘I told him to ignore any weird snoring cause my dog was sleeping’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

HER PERFECT DATE: Wine and cheese picnic

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She’s agreeable and tolerant

MANUEL G.: 26 / law student

ON A DESERT ISLAND, HE’D BRING: The biggest book ever printed

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He’s driven and independent

5 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, CAMBRIDGE AND CHELSEA

OPEN LINES

Jennifer My friend sent me the link [for the Cupid application] and it sounded fun.

Manuel I enjoy going on dates and meeting new people, so I thought it was an interesting opportunity.

Jennifer Manuel logged on. He looked nice, not crazy good looking but not unattractive. But it’s also hard to get a good read on someone physically from Zoom.

Manuel We said hi. I noticed she had a pretty face and long brown hair.

CLICKING IN

Jennifer He said something about his cats, then I told him to ignore any weird snoring cause my dog was sleeping beneath my desk and she snores like a very old man. Then I showed him my dog and we talked about pets a bit.

Manuel I think we first talked about our pets. I was pretty convinced I liked her when she held her dog like a baby. I found out she was doing a PhD program. She was born in Texas but has lived in many cities.

Jennifer He has two cats. He worked in Florida for a few years until he moved here for law school.

Manuel We also talked about places we have visited. We have both been to Madrid and Amsterdam.

Jennifer He’s been to Madrid but wants to go to Barcelona. He’s also been to Amsterdam and Paris but he liked Amsterdam more.

Manuel We both visited Amsterdam around the same time, so that was a strange coincidence. We both also broke an ankle and had to travel without being able to fully walk.

Jennifer I forgot to order food before the date. Since I had not ordered food yet, I didn’t want to pause the date to order.

Manuel I ordered wings as an appetizer and salmon from TGI Fridays. The wings were great, the salmon was very disappointing.

Jennifer I didn’t really feel like we really connected. I’m not sure how you have romantic chemistry over Zoom, but if there is a way, we did not discover it. If it hadn’t been virtual and we’d been at a bar having drinks or something, I’d probably have been more engaged a bit longer.

Manuel Our conversation was very entertaining throughout. I felt very comfortable overall. But it is really hard to make a connection with someone on a video call, and the general feeling of the date was a little off.

THE DISCONNECT

Jennifer It’d been an hour and a half and I wasn’t super feeling it, so I said I had to go. He gave me his phone number and I said bye.

Manuel She told me she had to get going to meet her friends, and we both said we had a nice time, and ended the call.

SECOND DATE?

Jennifer Probably not. Maybe it would’ve been different in person — it’s definitely possible that things got lost in translation over Zoom.

Manuel I would like to, but it is up to her, since she is the one that has my phone number.

POST-MORTEM

Jennifer / B

Manuel / A+



