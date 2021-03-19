Five things to do online, March 22-28

Stow Native Chris Fleming was named one of Variety’s top 10 comedians to watch in 2019. Catch his new show, Through the Baleen: A Virtual Show Deep Inside the Belly of a Whale, live streaming starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $14.50 and can be purchased at newmediatouring.com.

Wednesday

Across Cultures

MassArt Art Museum’s Creative Counterpoints 2021: Uprooted, Translated will feature acclaimed Dominican artist Scherezade García and Mexican author Valeria Luiselli, recipient of a MacArthur “genius grant.” They’ll discuss how they convey essential narratives of border crossings and cultural translation in this year’s online version of the annual event. 6 p.m. Find registration information for the free conversation at maam.massart.edu.

Advertisement

Wednesday

Familial Art

In The Fez as Storyteller, Camille Eskelle’s multimedia art traces her family’s history through Iraq, India, and New York and explores gender biases rooted in culture. The Hadassah-Brandeis Institute’s online exhibition runs through July 2. Hear from the artist herself at 12:30 p.m.; register at brandeis.edu. Free.

Thursday

Sylvia Plath’s Unseen Life

Join author Heather Clark online as she discusses her new book, Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath. Clark chronicles the life of the poet, born in Jamaica Plain and raised in Wellesley, through never-before-seen letters, manuscripts, and interviews. The free event is hosted by the Jamaica Plain Historical Society. 6 p.m. Register at jphs.org.

Sunday

Trust the Process

Saxophonist Tim Hall is regarded as one Boston’s top young musicians, influencing the city’s arts and culture scene. Hear why as he performs in a free virtual performance, Trust the Process, sponsored by The Friends of Robbins Library. A Q&A with Hall will follow the 3 p.m. show, which will be live streamed on the library’s Facebook page: facebook.com/RobbinsLibraryArlMa/events.

Advertisement

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.



















