Home design ideas: Creating a cozy bedroom with a soothing color choice

1 European pillows in C&C Milano fabric carry the chartreuse from the rug to the simple bedding. “There’s a good thing going between the wall, the rug, and the pillows so everything else can be neutral,” Attisani says. “We’re definitely not maximalists.”

When Andrea Attisani and Jessica Del Prete’s longtime clients relocated from a traditional home in the Boston suburbs to a penthouse in the Fenway, reworking their bedroom was at the top of the list. “They weren’t sure what the overall look for the condo would be, but they wanted the bedroom to feel cozy,” Del Prete says. The founders of Blue Jay Design in Wellesley created an accent wall painted Benjamin Moore Newburg Green to inject warmth. “It’s a saturated color that draws you in and feels soothing,” Attisani says. It was the starting point for the bedroom and the jumping off point for the rest of the home.

2 The iron canopy bed from RH helps humanize the scale of the room. “Fourteen-foot ceilings can feel impersonal,” Del Prete says. “The architectural lines of the bed give the sense of a space within a space.”

3 Chagall lithographs hang above a Simon Pearce lamp that has sentimental value to the homeowners. Their pastoral landscape prints make for a nice contrast to the urban setting.

4 Linen drapery with fine metallic beads brings softness and texture to the expanse of glass. “The view is unbelievable,” Attisani says. “You can see boats sailing on the Charles.”

5 The printed velvet swivel chairs, side table, and hexagonal ottoman upholstered in an abstract animal print serve as a secondary work area. “The chairs are comfortable but structured enough to take a call or work on a laptop,” Attisani says.

6 The acid green in the contemporary rug from Dover Rug & Home turns the more sedate shade of blue on its side. “They have fairly traditional taste so this was kind of edgy for them,” Del Prete says.

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.