Letters to the editor of Globe Magazine

I was deeply touched by Andrea Capodilupo’s “ Doughnut Run ” (Connections, February 14), a reminder of our own family’s doughnut traditions that spanned so many years. Most of those little local shops that were our favorites are all but gone and our children are now in the middle of their own lives, most living far from here ... but, interestingly, are creating doughnut traditions with their own little ones. The article addresses an important message: Wholesome family traditions help establish bonds that bless individuals, families, and ultimately communities and nations.

Woburn

I LOVED living down the street from Linda’s Donuts in Watertown in the 1970s. If you haven’t tried them, you must!

Rachel L. Goodman

Brookline

Brothers Brew on Main Street in Rockport has the best doughnuts anywhere, of course made daily. People come from all over to get the doughnuts. A trip to this wonderful coffee shop is certainly a special treat!

Phyllis and David Starr

Rockport

When my husband was alive, I took Fridays off to head north and we would do all our shopping. We would grab lots of wonderful stuff from Henry’s Market in Beverly. I remember the jelly doughnuts. Dave would pull the car over, and we’d hang out our car doors because the sugar and jelly would be all over our smiling faces. I definitely feel the author’s passion for the goodies. For us, it was the perfect rum cake and zeppole at Easter.

Deborah Vecchio Osborne

Winthrop

The similarities between Capodilupo’s Italian family and mine, and our commitment to doughnut runs, are striking. My parents started us on this obsession (and cannoli, biscotti, and pizzelle for dessert), as the kitchen table and sweets were the center of our family gatherings for generations past and generations to come. As she notes, the memories are as much beloved as the actual treats.

Patty Arcese

Attleboro

