For sale: Homes in 55-plus communities, in Groton and Framingham

HOA FEE $450 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR new construction

PROS This spacious home with hardwood floors and 9-foot ceilings is in Robin Hill Estates — a small 55-plus community bordering Mass Audubon’s Rocky Hill Wildlife Sanctuary. To the right of the newly built home’s entryway there’s an office, and a powder room to the left. The great room includes a gas fireplace, French doors to a back deck, and warm-toned kitchen with granite counters and island. Nearby is a laundry room and mudroom with garage access. The carpeted main bedroom includes a walk-in closet and bath with step-in shower. Upstairs, two more bedrooms with walk-in closets share a full bath. CONS No central clubhouse or community social activities.

Kim Knox, William Raveis Real Estate, 978-771-4579, Kim.Knox@Raveis.com

The exterior of 21 Eagle Lane #110 in Framingham.

$747,628

21 EAGLE LANE #110 / FRAMINGHAM

SQUARE FEET 2,306

HOA FEE $435 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR new construction

PROS This luxury town house is being built in the Millwood Preserve 55-plus community across from Callahan State Park. Oak flooring in the entry hall extends past a half bath and laundry room into the open living area. The L-shaped kitchen with island features stainless appliances and quartz counters. The family room has a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and sliders to a deck. Nearby, the main bedroom sports a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and a big bath with step-in shower. Upstairs, there’s an open loft or office, a carpeted bedroom, and a bath. Custom add-ons can include a sunroom or finished basement with bath. CONS Model home with upgrades pictured; delivery in late 2021 or early 2022.

Millwood Preserve Sales Team, 888-801-5603, Sales@MillwoodPreserve.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.