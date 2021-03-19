fb-pixel Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: Homes in 55-plus communities, in Groton and Framingham

These communities geared toward active adults abut hundreds of acres of conservation land and hiking trails.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated March 19, 2021, 14 minutes ago
The exterior of 58 Hummingbird Lane, Groton.
The exterior of 58 Hummingbird Lane, Groton.

$679,000

58 HUMMINGBIRD LANE / GROTON

SQUARE FEET 2,449

HOA FEE $450 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR new construction

PROS This spacious home with hardwood floors and 9-foot ceilings is in Robin Hill Estates — a small 55-plus community bordering Mass Audubon’s Rocky Hill Wildlife Sanctuary. To the right of the newly built home’s entryway there’s an office, and a powder room to the left. The great room includes a gas fireplace, French doors to a back deck, and warm-toned kitchen with granite counters and island. Nearby is a laundry room and mudroom with garage access. The carpeted main bedroom includes a walk-in closet and bath with step-in shower. Upstairs, two more bedrooms with walk-in closets share a full bath. CONS No central clubhouse or community social activities.

Advertisement

Kim Knox, William Raveis Real Estate, 978-771-4579, Kim.Knox@Raveis.com

The exterior of 21 Eagle Lane #110 in Framingham.
The exterior of 21 Eagle Lane #110 in Framingham.

$747,628

21 EAGLE LANE #110 / FRAMINGHAM

SQUARE FEET 2,306

HOA FEE $435 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR new construction

PROS This luxury town house is being built in the Millwood Preserve 55-plus community across from Callahan State Park. Oak flooring in the entry hall extends past a half bath and laundry room into the open living area. The L-shaped kitchen with island features stainless appliances and quartz counters. The family room has a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and sliders to a deck. Nearby, the main bedroom sports a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and a big bath with step-in shower. Upstairs, there’s an open loft or office, a carpeted bedroom, and a bath. Custom add-ons can include a sunroom or finished basement with bath. CONS Model home with upgrades pictured; delivery in late 2021 or early 2022.

Millwood Preserve Sales Team, 888-801-5603, Sales@MillwoodPreserve.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

Boston Globe video