Amid criticism from Congress, MBTA rethinking service cuts and scraps layoffs

But Poftak did not detail where or when service may increase, or to what levels. The T had previously said it expected to restore some service on buses and the subway as early as this summer, and it is unclear whether his comment to Lynch marks a change from that position. He was not immediately available for an interview.

The agency is curtailing plans to layoff about 40 commuter rail conductors, and is also suggesting it may restore some of its recently reduced service soon. In a letter to Congressman Stephen Lynch, General Manager Steve Poftak said the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will “commit to increasing service levels as quickly as possible on the bus and subway while running the spring schedule.”

The MBTA is backtracking on some of its recent budget cuts in the face of criticism from the state’s Congressional delegation over the agency’s decision to reduce service despite $1 billion-plus from multiple recent federal relief bills.

The MBTA has reduced service across much of the transit system in recent weeks, including eliminating weekend commuter rail trains on several lines and reducing subway service by up to 20 percent on the Green, Orange, and Red lines. The agency also reduced service on several bus lines and the ferry system.

Officials have defended the plan as a strategy to save money to address shortfalls in a post-pandemic era if ridership and fare revenue remain low for years, and as an appropriate level of service because ridership is still so low across the system. They also stress the busiest bus lines on the system will have more frequent service than a year ago to help aid in social distancing.

But the cutbacks have generated an unusually public backlash from the state’s Congressional delegation, who in letters have pointed to the more than $1 billion in new funding through the two COVID relief bills that have passed Congress in recent months, including President Biden’s recently passed American Rescue Plan. The cuts, by contrast, are expected to save the MBTA about $21 million through June.

“People throughout the Commonwealth who rely on public transportation are the very essential workers who have stepped up to help us during this public health crisis,” Senator Elizabeth Warren said Friday at a virtual rally hosted by the labor-backed Public Transit Public Good coalition. “They deserve support. They deserve recognition. They do not deserve cuts.”

The most recent set of service changes went into effect on Sunday, hitting the subway and bus networks. Service on the Orange Line was further disrupted by a derailment earlier this week that will require shuttle buses to replace trains for three weeks on a stretch north of Boston.

Biden administration officials, including US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, have said the transit funding is intended to ensure transit keeps operating despite heavy losses in fare revenue during the pandemic.

The Rescue Plan, however, does not prohibit transit agencies from using the new funds for purposes other than running service. But it includes a provision suggesting that if the money is used for purposes other than day-to-day operations, agencies must demonstrate they are not laying off or furloughing workers.

The T has said it was not laying off any of its own employees. But about 40 commuter rail conductors employed by Keolis Commuter Services, the private company that operates that part of the system, were expecting to lose their jobs, a move that Lynch blasted earlier this week.

In his letter, Poftak said those layoffs would no longer occur, though he did not detail how the workers would be used instead.

“We commit there will be no layoffs or furloughs made by either the MBTA or Keolis — in keeping with both the letter and spirit of the American Rescue Plan. I embrace this as the correct path forward, and appreciate your support as well,” Poftak said.

Joining Warren at Friday’s rally, Congresswoman Katherine Clark said the cuts will stifle economic growth post-pandemic. And Michelle Nadow, chief executive of the DotHouse Health center in Dorchester, said the elimination of the Route 18 bus will interfere with access to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and other health services at the site, which is located a half-mile from the nearest Red Line stop.

“To hear the suspension of the number 18 bus cuts that lifeline off for everyone: for patients and for our employees to get here,” Nadow said.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.