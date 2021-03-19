Boston police officer arrested in N.H. drug case

“This arrest stems from a January 23, 2021, incident in Woodstock, New Hampshire, during which Mr. Johnson was found to be in possession of the controlled drugs methamphetamine and amphetamine,” the statement said. “Following his arrest, Mr. Johnson was released to turn himself in to New Hampshire authorities.”

In a statement, New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane Young confirmed that Boston Police Officer Andrew L. Johnson, 51, of Chestnut Hill, Mass., had been taken into custody in West Roxbury by Massachusetts State Police troopers.

A Boston police officer was arrested Friday for allegedly possessing drugs in New Hampshire in January, authorities said.

It wasn’t immediately clear who is representing Johnson, and the statement did not provide a date for Johnson’s initial court appearance.

“Anyone who may have information about criminal activity involving Mr. Johnson in the area of Woodstock, New Hampshire, or any surrounding towns, is asked to please contact New Hampshire State Police Detective Shawn Torsey at (603) 223-8940 or shawn.m.torsey@dos.nh.gov,” the statement said.

Johnson’s union president didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment.

The Boston Police Department said in a statement that Johnson, an officer since 2002, was arrested as part of “an ongoing investigation with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.”

Former Boston police Commissioner William Gross placed Johnson on administrative leave on Jan. 27, the department said.

“The BPD anti-corruption unit has been made aware of this arrest and have opened an investigation into the matter,” the Police Department said. “Due to the nature of these investigations, we are unable to comment further.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

