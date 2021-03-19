A boy and his dog are rescued from icy water

Just before 5 p.m. March 12, firefighters in Acton helped rescue a 14-year-old boy and his dog who had fallen through the ice on a pond behind the fire station on School Street. Luckily, the pond was only about 100 yards away from the fire station, officials said in a statement. The teen and his dog were in the water for about five minutes before help arrived, and they were found hanging onto a broken piece of ice. Two crew members put on ice water rescue suits and brought them safely back to shore, where they were evaluated by EMS and reunited with their family.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

CHECKOUT LINE DISPUTE

At 1:30 p.m. Jan. 30, Saugus police received a 911 call from the manager of a supermarket on Route 1 who reported that a man had 20 items in the “12 items or less” line and got into an argument with a customer. Sergeant Michael Richards arrived at the scene and reported that the problem had been mediated and “all involved are happy with the outcome.”

DIFFERENT PRIORITIES

At 11:42 a.m. March 5, Bridgewater police got a call from a man who said his 87-year-old father was supposed to meet him for his COVID-19 vaccine shot and could be missing. Police later tweeted that the father was located at Twin River Casino in Rhode Island.

SPEAKING OF COVID SHOTS ...

At 6:53 p.m. March 2, Marblehead police heard from a resident who said she received a call from someone claiming to be from a hospital who was trying to get her to “pay with a credit card over the phone for a COVID Shot.” She thought it might be a scam and wanted it noted in the police log.

ROAD RAGE

At 8:09 a.m. March 1, a Wellesley police officer was dispatched to Route 9, where a road rage incident had just occurred. Both vehicles involved — a Ford pickup truck and a Nissan Rogue — were stopped by the headquarters of the Wellesley Fire Department. The driver of the truck told the officer that the Rogue had been traveling slowly in the left-hand travel lane, and when he moved into the right travel lane to pass it, the driver “made a profane gesture.” But instead of ignoring that and moving on, he allegedly threw a paper bag containing an egg sandwich at the Nissan in retaliation. Police said the man would be summonsed to Dedham District Court for vandalizing property and given a citation for littering.

JUST ‘WAITING ON A FRIEND’

At 4:43 p.m. Feb. 21, Norwood police received a call reporting that a woman was slumped over in a vehicle on Vernon Street and the engine was running. The log entry said an officer spoke to her and she turned out to be fine; she’d just been “looking down at her phone waiting on a friend.”

FALSE ALARM

At 4:22 p.m. Feb. 26, Marblehead police received a 911 call from someone who saw a bus with the flashing “call police” sign in the area of Washington and Pearl streets. An officer stopped the bus and learned that there was no emergency, and in fact the sign had accidentally been turned on by the driver.

BOLD MOVE

At 7:58 a.m. Feb. 3, Bridgewater police received a report from a man who said he recently went away on vacation and when he returned, he found that his belongings were taken out of his home and placed into a storage container. Police later tweeted that he said “his adult daughter moved his property out and her own property into the residence.”

