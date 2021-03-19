Cold, blustery morning across the region, but snow misses most

Forecasters predict Friday will be a mostly sunny, windy day, with the last of the rain moving away from Southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape and Islands between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Steady rain and warmer temperatures overnight staved off the few inches of snow that forecasters were calling for earlier in the week.

Most of Massachusetts woke up Friday to dry and blustery conditions, and snow was sparse throughout the region, with light flurries only falling on Cape Cod. The last of the wet weather is expected to exit the area by sunrise, and no snow accumulation is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures throughout most of the region are expected to be in the 20s this morning and reach the 30s by the afternoon, but could feel colder due to windchill.

Gusty north winds are bringing colder air into the region throughout the morning, with the strongest gusts occurring now, and will persist until around 8 a.m. The peak of the wind is expected along the southeastern New England coast, with gusts on the Cape and Martha’s Vineyard reaching up to 55 miles per hour, and up to 60 miles per hour on Nantucket, forecasters said. Boston and most of the rest of the state could see gusts up to 35 miles per hour this morning, diminishing by the afternoon.

Forecasters said dry weather and a warming trend is on the way, and could start as soon as Saturday. “Springtime warmth” is expected to stick around through next week, with cooler temperatures near the coast.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.