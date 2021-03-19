Days from his City Hall departure, Walsh details Boston’s next reopening steps

It marks the latest instance of Boston going beyond the statewide restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In December, Boston was among several cities to roll back its reopening in what was viewed as a rebuke of the state’s approach.

The city will move into a modified version of the state’s latest phase in its reopening on Monday, with more stringent restrictions for public gatherings. The city will allow public gatherings with a maximum of 60 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, lower than the state’s limits of 100 and 150 people, respectively.

In likely one of his final acts as mayor of Boston, Martin J. Walsh on Friday outlined the city’s next steps in the reopening process from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, indoor performance venues, including concert halls and theaters, can open at 50 percent capacity, with a 500-person limit. Live entertainment, excluding singing, may resume in restaurants. Indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas, and ballparks will be allowed to host spectators at 12 percent capacity if they submit a COVID-19 response plan to city licensing authorities beforehand.

Overnight camps can open Monday, as can exhibition and convention halls, subject to gathering limits. Dance floors will be permitted at weddings, and indoor recreational activities such as laser tag, roller skating, trampolines, and obstacle courses can open at half capacity.

All private gatherings and events will remain subject to current capacity limits of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, according to the mayor’s office.

City authorities said Friday that Boston will not move beyond Monday’s reopening steps until the city’s testing positivity rate stays below 2.75 percent for two consecutive weeks. As of late last week, the city’s positivity rate was 3.5 percent.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our response to COVID-19 has prioritized public health, while recognizing the need to protect the economic wellbeing of our businesses and residents,” Walsh said in a statement on Friday. “As our city reopens, we need everyone to recommit themselves to following the public health guidance. It’s incumbent on each of us to stay vigilant, even as we reopen more parts of our economy. It’s thanks to everyone’s cooperation throughout the pandemic that we’re able to open further.”

Walsh is expected to be confirmed as the nation’s labor secretary on Monday.

Road races, street festivals, parades, and fairs will still be barred. Amusement, theme, and water parks, as well as beer gardens, breweries, wineries, and distilleries must also remain closed.

Lastly, bars and nightclubs cannot offer entertainment, beverages, or dancing without seated food service.

City Council President Kim Janey will become acting mayor once Walsh leaves his City Hall post. Janey, who will be the first Black Bostonian and first woman to be the city’s mayor, is planning a swearing-in ceremony for next Wednesday.

