Do you know anyone in this Boston class photo?

The Perkins school closed in 1974, according to city records, the same year as federal judge W. Arthur Garrity’s ruling on de facto school segregation in Boston, which led to the infamous Boston busing crisis.

The Globe Spotlight Team has long maintained a tip line for readers to send investigative story ideas. Reporters review them all, and often find helpful leads about potential wrongdoing. This one was a little different than most. A few weeks ago, John Byrnes, of Gloucester, a retiree from the high tech sales industry, e-mailed one of his school photos, taken in 1948 or 1949, by his memory, at the Charles C. Perkins School in Boston, then on St. Botolph Street in the Back Bay. The photo depicts something unusual from that time: Black and white students in roughly equal numbers, as well as one Asian student, sharing an elementary school classroom when the overall system was, in effect, largely segregated by race.

Byrnes, born in 1943 and now 77, is the kid in the sling, standing at the far left, second row from the top. He had fallen out of an apple tree and broken his arm. He now wonders: What happened to my young classmates?

The school was integrated, but, as John recalls, the neighborhoods were not. “We’d walk out at the end of the day and the Black kids would go one way and the white kids the other,” he said.

Byrnes cannot now remember the names of any of the 28 other children in the photograph, though he is very interested in how their lives turned out. The Globe thought we’d help with his question. We welcome any information that would help identify these kids.

Is your parent or grandparent in this picture? Are you?

