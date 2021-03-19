Lieutenant Governor Polito bought a $1.8 million home on the South Coast

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and her husband have bought a second home along the South Coast shore for nearly $1.8 million, records show.
Polito and her husband, Stephan Rodolakis, paid $1.795 million in October for the 4,830-square-foot home in Dartmouth’s Ricketson’s Point, according to assessing records and an online listing. The 5-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath home sits on more than an acre of land “steps to private white sandy beach” and offers “casual elegance” with a gourmet kitchen outfitted with double islands and banquette dining, according to the listing.
They bought the home a week before Rodolakis sold a separate property less than a half-mile away for $440,000, according to assessing records. Rodolakis had bought the vacant lot less than a year earlier.
Polito, a second-term Republican and former state lawmaker, and Rodolakis also own a $1.5 million home in Polito’s hometown of Shrewsbury, where she lives near her brother and parents along Lake Quinsigamond.
A spokeswoman for Polito did not immediately return a request for comment Friday. But an aide told CommonWealth Magazine, which first reported the purchase of the Dartmouth home, that the property is a second home and that Polito is not moving.
Widely viewed as a potential gubernatorial candidate should Gov. Charlie Baker not seek a third term in 2022, Polito also is part-owner of her family’s real estate development company. She reported making more than $100,000 from her share in the company in 2019, according to her most recent financial disclosure. Rodolakis is an attorney with the firm Fletcher Tilton.
As lieutenant governor, Polito earns $165,000 a year.
