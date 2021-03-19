Lieutenant Governor Polito bought a $1.8 million home on the South Coast

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and her husband have bought a second home along the South Coast shore for nearly $1.8 million, records show.

Polito and her husband, Stephan Rodolakis, paid $1.795 million in October for the 4,830-square-foot home in Dartmouth’s Ricketson’s Point, according to assessing records and an online listing. The 5-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath home sits on more than an acre of land “steps to private white sandy beach” and offers “casual elegance” with a gourmet kitchen outfitted with double islands and banquette dining, according to the listing.

They bought the home a week before Rodolakis sold a separate property less than a half-mile away for $440,000, according to assessing records. Rodolakis had bought the vacant lot less than a year earlier.