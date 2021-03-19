Mass. passes 1 million fully vaccinated in fight against coronavirus

“Massachusetts has now fully vaccinated over 1 million people and continues to be a national leader in vaccine administration,” Baker tweeted Friday. “Thank you to everyone who has supported this progress!”

Governor Charlie Baker said Friday that more than 1 million Massachusetts residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a key milestone in the battle against a pandemic that has killed more than 16,000 people in the state.

And, Baker noted, residents have increasing clarity on when they’ll be able to book their first shot.

“As of this week, all remaining groups have a timeline for their eligibility date and we look forward to vaccinating more residents as supply increases,” Baker tweeted.

The vaccine rollout, of course, hasn’t been all sunshine and roses in Massachusetts, with critics jabbing Baker’s team over problems with booking appointments online and issues surrounding equity of access in communities of color.

The governor has recently touted the state’s position as the top vaccinator among states with more than 5 million people, as well as efforts to reach communities of color and immigrant groups in 20 of the hardest hit municipalities.

Nationwide, about 116 million doses have been administered as of Friday, according to the CDC website, including 40.9 million people who’re fully vaccinated.

Massachusetts had administered a total of 2.7 million doses out of 3.2 million shipped to the Commonwealth as of Thursday, state records show.

