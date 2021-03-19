Massachusetts State Police add 5 ‘violent fugitives’ to most wanted list

Two other alleged crimes, a shooting in Brockton and a kidnapping in Deerfield, occurred last year, according to the statement.

The alleged crimes span 30 years, from a fatal stabbing in 1991 in Attleboro, to the sexual assault of a minor in 2012 in Yarmouth, to an armed home invasion in Salem in January, State Police said in a statement.

Massachusetts State Police have added five men to the state’s list of most wanted fugitives wanted for murder, rape, sex assault and other violent crimes, the agency announced Thursday.

“These men have taken the lives of others or have assaulted victims in ways that cause lasting physical or emotional damage, leaving holes in families and physical or emotional wounds that may never heal,” State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said in the statement. “They need to be brought to justice.”

Mario R. Garcia, 49, allegedly stabbed and killed a man during a fight in Attleboro, near Dean and Banks streets on Nov. 16 1991, State Police said in a statement.

Garcia, a native of Guatemala, also has ties to Connecticut, Georgia, and Utah, State Police said, He is described as standing five-feet four-inches tall, and weighing about 120-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has also used the aliases Mario Rivera, Rene Agusto Rivera, Mario Rene Garcia Rivera, and Mario Robles, State Police said.

Alexander Keen Grant, 49, is wanted for allegedly providing alcohol to a minor before sexually assaulting them while they were intoxicated in Yarmouth in 2012, State Police said. He is described as standing five-feet 11-inches tall and weighing about 200-pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Grant is also the subject of a separate arrest warrant issued out of Newton District Court for assault and battery and assault stemming from a 2010 domestic assault, the statement said.

He may have the length, color, and style of his hair to alter his appearance, and he may have grown a beard, State Police said. He is an avid boater, goes by his middle name, Keen, and has tied to several states including Vermont, Rhode Island, Kentucky, and Arizona.

Wesly Jordan Alcin, 23, is wanted for an alleged armed home invasion in Salem on Jan. 24. Salem police responded to a shooting at 32 Perkins St. and found a woman suffering from nine gunshot wounds and a man suffering from three gunshot wounds, State Police said.

Alcin is also wanted by Malden police for multiple firearms offenses in connection with a Jan. 1 shooting in that city, according to the statement.

Alcin is described as standing five-feet 10-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and with tattoos on his arm, State Police said. He may be going by his middle name, Jordan, has ties to Everett, and is considered armed and dangerous.

The other two men on the list are wanted for crimes allegedly committed last year.

Marvin Veiga Jr., 32, is wanted for alleged shooting and killing a man in Brockton on Oct. 13, 2020, State Police said. He is described as standing five-feet six-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

He also has several tattoos including a cross under the corner of his right eye and a teardrop under the corner of his left eye, a cross on his right chest, the letters KC on his neck, and additional ink on his arms and left lower leg, State Police said. Viega has extensive ties to Boston and is considered armed and dangerous.

Jeffrey Cancel-Muniz, 40, is wanted on charged of aggravated rape with serious bodily injury, kidnapping, and strangulation in connection with a sexual assault in Deerfield in May 2020, State Police said. Cancel-Muniz is a level three sex offender who has previously been convicted of indecent assault and battery, statutory rape, carrying a dangerous weapon, threats, and assault and battery.

Cancel-Muniz, who is a native of Puerto Rico, is described as standing five-feet 11-inches tall, weighing about 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, State Police said. He also has multiple tattoos on his arms, legs, chest, and back, including the nickname “Chillin,” on his upper left back and a cross on his upper right back.

He also has ties throughout western Massachusetts, and may be frequenting homeless shelters, State Police said.

Anyone with information about these men should call MSP VFAS at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873), State Police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.