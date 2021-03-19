New England news in brief

A Boston police officer was arrested Friday as part of an ongoing drug investigation in New Hampshire, authorities said. Andrew L. Johnson, 51, of Chestnut Hill, was taken into custody in West Roxbury by Massachusetts state troopers, according to a statement from New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane Young. “This arrest stems from a January 23, 2021, incident in Woodstock, New Hampshire, during which Mr. Johnson was found to be in possession of the controlled drugs methamphetamine and amphetamine,” the statement said. After his arrest, Johnson was released to turn himself in to New Hampshire authorities. A court date was not disclosed, and it was unclear who is representing Johnson. In a statement, Boston police said Johnson, an officer since 2002, was arrested “as part of an ongoing investigation” with the New Hampshire attorney general’s office. He was placed on leave Jan. 27 by then-Commissioner William Gross, the department said. “The BPD anti-corruption unit has been made aware of this arrest and have opened an investigation into the matter,” the statement said. “Due to the nature of these investigations, we are unable to comment further.” New Hampshire authorities ask that anyone who has information “about criminal activity involving Mr. Johnson” in the area of Woodstock or surrounding communities, contact New Hampshire State Police Detective Shawn Torsey at 603-223-8940 or shawn.m.torsey@dos.nh.gov , the statement said.

SHREWSBURY

Mother, daughter die in incident at home

A 49-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter died after an incident at their home at 18 Ladyslipper Drive Friday morning, authorities said. The woman’s husband is believed to have placed a 911 call to police shortly after 7:30 a.m., Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said at a news conference Friday evening. The woman was taken to the UMass Memorial Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival, Early said. Her daughter was found dead inside the home. Early did not describe their injuries, nor did he identify the mother or daughter. The state medical examiner’s office will conduct autopsies to determine the cause and the manner of their deaths, he said. Early said the girl’s father and brother were both at the home Friday, but neither is considered a suspect in the case. Police Chief Kevin Anderson said he believes the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public. The deaths are being investigated by Shrewsbury police and state troopers assigned to Early’s office.

MASHPEE

2 workers injured in roof fall

Two workers fell about 30 feet off the roof of a duplex under construction in Massachusetts early Friday and were flown to hospitals, authorities said. The fire department responded to the call around 8:30 a.m., chief Thomas Rullo told the Cape Cod Times. The roof was icy after rain and snow overnight, and there were high winds at the time, he said. One worker slipped and fell, and the other tried to help and also fell, he said. Both men were conscious when first responders arrived. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration also went to the scene, police said. The duplex was part of the Willowbend development. “Our thoughts are with the two injured workers, along with their families, and we are working to provide all necessary support,” Willowbend General Manager Craig Fleming said in a statement. (AP)

HARTFORD

Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping N.H. teens

Two teenage girls who police said were reported as kidnapped from New Hampshire were found safe Friday during a traffic stop in Connecticut that led to the arrest of an 18-year-old Texas man. Police said Cameron Snody, of Fort Worth, flew to New Hampshire to meet a 17-year-old girl he had been communicating with on a messaging app. He went to the girl’s hometown of Swanzey early Friday morning, stole a car belonging to the girl’s brother, and drove her and her 15-year-old friend to New York City, New Hampshire State Police said. Swanzey police notified New Hampshire State Police shortly after 9 a.m. about a reported kidnapping. Relatives later were able to contact the younger girl, who told them they were driving back north, authorities said. Connecticut State Police were alerted to the kidnapping and stopped the stolen car on Interstate 91 in Hartford. The girls were evaluated at a hospital and determined to be unharmed, police said. Snody was held in Connecticut on $500,000 bail and is expected to be brought to New Hampshire soon to face kidnapping and theft charges, police said. (AP)