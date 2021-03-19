Salem Maritime National Historic Site celebrates Black Feminism on social media

The site bridged the celebrations by focusing on Black feminists during February and March. Since the site is still closed due to COVID-19, they’re posting on Instagram , Facebook and occasionally Twitter to tell the stories.

As part of an effort to tell a more inclusive story, the Salem Maritime National Historic Site took a new approach to observing Black and Women’s heritage months.

Some posts have featured local trailblazers, such as the Combahee River Collective, a Black feminist group formed in Boston in the 1970s. Others, such as a 1768 Salem newspaper ad for child enslavement, show how normalized slavery was in Colonial New England.

Since the first post went up early last month, park rangers have been asked a common question: What do Black women have to do with New England’s maritime history?

Plenty said Maryann Zujewski, the site’s education specialist.

She points to how ships that sailed from Salem carried food and supplies to plantations in the West Indies. Beyond the economic ties, Salem ship owners, including Elias Hasket Derby whose house is part of the maritime site, owned slaves, she said.

But many are unaware of the site’s ties to slavery.

“I grew up on the North Shore, in Essex County, and was completely unaware of both the significance of slavery to the North Shore economy and how common slavery was in the towns and cities in Massachusetts,” Zujewski said.

Online databases show evidence of this history — like the 1771 Massachusetts Tax Inventory indicating residents who were taxed on enslaved people and Slave Voyage Database searches showing Salem merchants directly involved in trafficking.





A page from a family Bible announces the birth of Rose and her husband Sabe, who were both servants of Elias Hasket Derby. Public Domain

“On tours of the Derby House, I heard park rangers mention how the Derby family enslaved two people, Sabe and Rose, and I came across other mentions of them in older education program materials,” she said. “I was curious and wanted to learn more.”

Zujewski discovered reprints of Richard and Elias Hasket Derby’s wills, which indicated that the story the site had been telling was misleading. In the four to five years since, the park’s education team has worked with faculty at Salem State University and library staff at the Peabody Essex Museum to expand the site’s story.

“As a historic site in this current moment, we have a responsibility to share our hard history from multiple lenses and not this single narrative,” added Halloran, who writes the posts.

Born into slavery in 1895, Dr. Anna Julia Cooper became a distinguished author, activist, and educator that redefined society's limitations for Black women. Public Domain

Zujewski said while researching for some posts, they discovered that the lives of Black women are not as well documented by local museums and historical societies.

They have come across ideas while reading scholarship on African American history and attending programs hosted by other National Park Service units.

After March, the park plans to continue efforts to share Black women’s narratives.

“I think there’s just always going to be a need for understanding this history, especially here in New England, where we’ve kind of all grown up with a different version,” Zujewski said.

On March 28, Salem Maritime will host “Unsung Heroes: Black Women in Essex County,” a Facebook event featuring scholars who have researched the topic since 2018. The site will also hire a summer intern from the Historically Black Colleges and Universities to develop additional resources on the topic.

The site also plans to collaborate with public schools in Lynn, Revere, Salem and Saugus to create materials on Black history in Essex County.

“It’s become increasingly apparent that young people need an adequate understanding of history to engage in social justice movements or just to navigate the world and understand current events,” Halloran said.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.