With paint and imagination, a Boxford man turns old tires into roadside wonders

“It started when I had these old tires from some of our equipment and I thought I could use them to decorate for Halloween,” said Killam, 85. “I built the first sculpture for my own savage amusement. Well, a lot of people saw it and began asking, ‘So what’s next?’”

Killam, a contractor by trade, never planned to become an artist and had no idea that his sculptures would become popular.

Rural Boxford is an unlikely place to find public art, but for decades travelers along Ipswich Road have been treated to unique tire sculptures, thanks to the imagination of Charles “Charlie” Killam.

Advertisement

Always up for the challenge, the Boxford resident went on to create amusing roadside sculptures over the next 20-plus years — he can’t remember exactly when his first artwork was installed.

“When I set my mind to doing something ― I just do it,” said Killam. “I mostly focused on holidays. I did quite a few Easter, Christmas, and Halloween pieces. Over the years I did a few for Fourth of July, but not too many.”

With some paint and imagination, Charlie Killam turned an old tire into a holiday wreath. Robin Henrikson

Envisioning the sculptures is only part of the challenge. Killam uses his heavy equipment and recruits helpers to move the enormous tires to the roadside and assemble them into his designs. They are painted in place.

Using only what recycled materials he has on hand from his construction company, Killam adds the fun details that make passersby smile. He has transformed old PVC piping into Easter Bunny ears, and once turned a battered old orange traffic cone into a pointy witch’s nose.

His most recent sculpture for Christmas was taken down in January. There are none currently on display.

“The sculptures give people a lot of pleasure,” said his wife, Beverly Henrikson-Killam. “People leave thank-you notes in our mailbox. One little girl wrote him a note how she enjoyed coming by weekly on her way to church.”

Advertisement

It is common to see cars pulled over and the drivers out taking pictures of the sculptures outside his house on Ipswich Road.

Charlie Killam fashioned this Easter chick from tires. Courtesy photo

“I’ve always enjoyed looking to see what he has done for different holidays,” said Sandy Lieto of Boxford. “It is always imaginative and interesting.”

Lieto’s son T.J., while a high school student, helped Killam install a Halloween ghost sculpture.

“I remember T.J. telling me how hard it was to get the white paint to cover the black tires,” Lieto recalled.

Over time, Killam has challenged himself to create more complex pieces. One year he built a large yellow chick for Easter and followed up with two chicks in a nest the next year. Snowmen and Christmas trees have been popular designs for the holiday season.

In January 2016, when Charlie turned 80 years old, his family turned the tables on him. When he was not around, his family took his Christmas tree sculpture and rearranged the tires into a large birthday cake.

“My daughter Robin [Henrikson] and grandchildren Abby, Hannah, and Fin Beardsley then spray-painted it pink and strung it with a Happy Birthday banner,” said Beverly.

Alan Benson, Boxford’s town administrator, is very familiar with Killam’s creations since he drives past them daily on his way to and from work at Boxford Town Hall.

“When I attended a national conference of municipal leaders, I remember them talking about the importance of public or urban art,” Benson said. “They were surprised when I told them we have that it in our small town of 8,000.”

Advertisement

Killam’s contribution to public art is a reflection of his lifelong public service.

“In addition to his art, Charlie is well-known around town for his dedication to the community,” added Benson. “He has been a member of the School Committee and Town Council.”

In January, Killam turned 85, and his family posted on social media that they were compiling a photo book of his sculptures as a gift. They asked for anyone who had photos of his roadside art over the years to share them. Sixty local fans gladly sent digital images and many more wished him a happy birthday.

Killam was touched by the book, and most of all that his sculptures have brought smiles to so many people over the years.

Linda Greenstein can be reached at greensteinlm@gmail.com.

In honor of his 80th birthday, Charlie Killam's family rearranged and repainted one of his sculptures turning it into a big pink birthday cake. Linda Greenstein



