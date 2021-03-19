Woman, 12-year-old daughter dead after incident at Shrewsbury home

Officers found the woman and had her taken to the UMass Memorial Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival, Early said. Her daughter was found dead inside the home, he said.

The woman’s husband, who was present in the home at the time, is believed to have placed a 911 call to Shrewsbury police from 18 Ladyslipper Drive shortly after 7:30 a.m., Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said at a news conference outside the Shrewsbury police station, according to a video posted on Facebook .

A 49-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter died after an incident at a Shrewsbury home Friday morning, authorities said.

Early did not describe their injuries, nor did he identify the mother or daughter, saying relatives outside the country have not yet been notified .

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies to determine the cause and the manner of their deaths, he said.

Early said the girl’s father and brother were both at the home Friday morning, but neither is considered a suspect . He declined to discuss details of the scene or a potential cause for the deaths.

“It was a very difficult scene, but we can’t go beyond that at this point,” Early said. “Anytime you have a 12-year-old girl, it’s just very difficult. It’s very difficult for the responders. They all have families.”

Shrewsbury Police Chief Kevin Anderson said at the news conference that the deaths were believed to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The family was not known to police, he said.

Anderson said the Shrewsbury School Department had been notified of the deaths and would provide grief counseling at town schools.

“Our condolences go out to the family and the friends of the victims,” he said.

State Police detectives assigned to Early’s office and Shrewsbury police detectives are investigating, Early said. They obtained a search warrant for the home Friday afternoon and are still an early stage of the investigation, he said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.