Biden slips while boarding Air Force One; White House says he’s ’100 percent’ fine

A White House aide said that President Biden was “100 percent” fine after he slipped several times while climbing the stairs to Air Force One on Friday.
Biden was making his way up the staircase at Joint Base Andrews to board Air Force One when he appeared to slip on a step, stood up, and then stumbled again a few steps later. He rested his knee on another step before completing his trip up the stairs to the aircraft.
Asked about the slips on Friday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One that Biden was “doing fine.”
Advertisement
“It was very windy,” she told reporters according to a White House pool report. “I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 percent.”
Biden, 78, fractured his right foot in November while playing with his dog and wore a walking boot for several weeks.
The president departed the White House on Friday for a trip to Georgia where he was set to meet with local Asian American leaders in the wake of the mass shootings in the Atlanta area that left eight people dead, most of them Asian women.
Biden was also expected to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
President Joe Biden trips climbing the stairs to Air Force 1 pic.twitter.com/x8UD7q0a48— The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2021
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.