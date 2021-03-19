Biden slips while boarding Air Force One; White House says he’s ’100 percent’ fine

A White House aide said that President Biden was “100 percent” fine after he slipped several times while climbing the stairs to Air Force One on Friday.

Biden was making his way up the staircase at Joint Base Andrews to board Air Force One when he appeared to slip on a step, stood up, and then stumbled again a few steps later. He rested his knee on another step before completing his trip up the stairs to the aircraft.

Asked about the slips on Friday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One that Biden was “doing fine.”