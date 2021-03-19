Coronavirus traces in Mass. wastewater edge upward

As experts warn it’s too soon to declare victory over the coronavirus, surveillance testing of wastewater in the Boston area is showing traces of the virus edging upward slightly.

The tests, conducted by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, found that the seven-day average of virus traces in the wastewater rose for the most recent three days for the southern section of the MWRA system. For the northern section of the system, which includes Boston, the levels rose four days and stayed stable on the fifth day. The data reflects tests taken as recently as Tuesday.

The pilot program looks for SARS-CoV-2 RNA copies per milliliter of wastewater at the MWRA’s Deer Island treatment plant. Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics, which conducts the testing, says it has found that the amount of virus in the wastewater is correlated with newly diagnosed coronavirus cases four to 10 days later.